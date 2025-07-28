Introducing Antigravity: The Future of Aerial Exploration and Storytelling

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- Today marks the official launch of Antigravity, a new drone brand with a bold mission: to redefine aerial exploration and storytelling.

Incubated by Insta360 in collaboration with third parties, Antigravity isn't content with simply releasing another drone into an already crowded sky. Instead, it's creating an entirely new category — combining the world's first 360 drone with true immersive capture. All packed into a sub-249g form factor, with 8K resolution to match.

Insta360 × Antigravity: The Future Is Up

"Today, most drones are tools. With Antigravity, we're aiming higher," says BC Nie, Head of Marketing at Antigravity. "While others compete on specs, we've flipped the script, reimagining what a drone should be able to do. The result is something that empowers real emotion and enables experiences like freedom, creativity, and discovery for everyone."

The Idea: 360 Immersive Flight

At the heart of Antigravity's design philosophy is the concept of 360 immersive flight. The brand aims to own this space completely, and replace the technical complexity inherent in both drone flying and 360-degree videography with expressive, story-first experiences that are easy to master yet exceptionally powerful.

Inspired by You. Made for Everyone.

Ease of use is the starting point for all Antigravity products. Users don't need experience. They don't need a checklist — the drones are operated intuitively. While the rest of the industry is designing products for experts, Antigravity is building drones for everyone; beginners, experts, and everyone in between.

A Collaborative Approach to Product Design

Antigravity is also redefining how products are designed by making community and collaboration a core part of its ethos. Through the Antigravity Hub, the company's co-creation program, enthusiasts and community members are invited to help shape the future of Antigravity's products. Ideas that inspire future products or features will be rewarded.

Technology Has Caught Up

Antigravity — and its upcoming first product — launches when hardware, software, and user expectations have finally aligned. This drone is set to revolutionize the industry, introducing several world-firsts in drone design. To ensure that Antigravity products are used solely for exploration and storytelling, all drones will include safety features such as payload detection to prevent misuse or unauthorized modifications.

Antigravity's first drone will be unveiled in August 2025. More information is available at www.antigravity.tech .

About Antigravity

Antigravity is a consumer drone company reimagining how people experience flight. Incubated by Insta360 in collaboration with third parties, Antigravity develops powerful 360 drones that are immersive, creator-ready, and easy for anyone to fly — whether capturing family moments, weekend adventures, or creative projects. Its mission is to make drone flight more inclusive, expressive, and fun. By combining 360 capture with intuitive control systems, Antigravity is pioneering a new category of aerial exploration and storytelling. Built by a global team of engineers, designers, and creators, the company will unveil its first drone in August 2025.

