THUNDER BAY, ON, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Contact North | Contact Nord announced today the release of AI Tutor Pro, a free AI app designed to support the way students learn.

It is available at https://www.aitutorpro.ca/.

Introducing AI Tutor Pro, a free personal learning companion

AI Tutor Pro:

Engages students in dynamic, open-ended conversations, allowing them to actively participate, express their thoughts and explore ideas on any topic at any academic level

Enables students to tailor their learning experience to master concepts at their own pace

Includes features to help students remember and review what they've learned

Allows students to copy and paste lecture transcripts, notes or articles into AI Tutor Pro to get tutored on them

AI Tutor Pro works on smartphones, laptops and desktops, making learning accessible, flexible and convenient.

AI Tutor Pro is free, and doesn't require a login or track users.

"AI Tutor Pro uses the power of artificial intelligence to help students build their skills and knowledge anywhere, anytime, on any topic," said Maxim Jean-Louis, President – Chief Executive Officer of Contact North | Contact Nord.

Contact North | Contact Nord supports innovation in education and learning through testing and applied research of new modes of delivery using technology, and shares information in Ontario, nationally and internationally.

