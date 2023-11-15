Introducing AI Teaching Assistant Pro, a free personal teaching aide

THUNDER BAY, ON, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Contact North | Contact Nord announced today the release of AI Teaching Assistant Pro, a free AI app to help reduce educators' workload and enhance their teaching.

It is available at https://www.aiteachingassistantpro.ca/ .

Faculty, instructors and teachers can use AI Teaching Assistant Pro to:

Generate multiple-choice quizzes and essay questions with scoring rubrics for any subject at any academic level

Create a syllabus by generating a course description, learning outcomes and weekly topics for any subject

Streamline work to allow more time to focus on discussions, helping students think deeply and making lessons interactive

AI Teaching Assistant Pro works on smartphones, laptops and desktops.

AI Teaching Assistant Pro is free, and doesn't require a login or track users.

"AI Teaching Assistant Pro uses the power of artificial intelligence to reduce educators' workload and enhance their teaching," said Maxim Jean-Louis, President – Chief Executive Officer, Contact North | Contact Nord.

Contact North | Contact Nord supports innovation in education and learning through testing and applied research of new modes of delivery using technology, and shares information in Ontario, nationally and internationally.

For further information: contact Rick Sleaver, Director, Recruitment Marketing, Communications, Data Analytics & Development, at 416-225-0819 or by email at [email protected].