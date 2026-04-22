Introducing Agent Launchpad: SimCorp's Agentic AI ecosystem for investment managers

Agent Launchpad will enable clients to discover and deploy agentic AI with ease across front-to-back investment workflows directly within SimCorp One.

Orbit, a leading investment research platform, will be the first partner to make its financial intelligence agent available through Agent Launchpad.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - SimCorp, a global leader in financial technology, today announced Agent Launchpad, an agentic AI ecosystem that allows investment managers to employ agents from SimCorp and curated partners securely and easily within the award‑winning SimCorp One platform.

SimCorp Chief Executive Officer Peter Sanderson. (CNW Group/SimCorp Canada Inc.)

Investment managers will be able to access a growing range of pre‑built AI agents from SimCorp and curated partners. These agents support key investment workflows such as portfolio management, corporate actions, risk analysis, and operational support. In addition, Agent Launchpad will allow clients to build their own agents, with controlled access to data from SimCorp One and approved third‑party providers.

Today, SimCorp One clients can use a portfolio management agent as a standalone solution. Building on SimCorp One's unified data layer and platform capabilities; Agent Launchpad will enable multiple AI agents to work together across workflows within a common governance framework. By enabling specialized AI agents to collaborate, Agent Launchpad helps investment managers easily use agentic AI to automate operational workflows, accelerate market analytics, and support investment decision‑making -- freeing their teams to focus on portfolio decisions and client service.

"Agent Launchpad provides the connective layer that allows AI agents -- whether from SimCorp, a trusted partner, or built by the client -- to collaborate across real investment workflows, safely, consistently, and at scale, while maintaining the controls and data integrity our clients require," said Peter Sanderson, Chief Executive Officer at SimCorp. "Investment managers will get a higher return on their AI investments when their agents are orchestrated and working together -- not operating in isolation."

Every agent interaction generates a structured audit trail and guardrails showing which data informed decisions, what constraints applied, and which agents participated -- while humans remain accountable for final decisions. To support adoption, SimCorp will also introduce a prompt library to help clients get started with agentic AI more easily.

New partnership brings first ecosystem partner agent

In addition, Orbit, a fintech providing AI-driven research and intelligence capabilities for financial services, will become the first ecosystem partner to deliver an AI agent through Agent Launchpad.

Orbit's agent embeds AI-powered insights across company fundamentals, markets, news, broker research and regulatory information directly into SimCorp One workflows.

"By partnering with SimCorp, we are bringing Orbit's AI-powered research directly into the daily workflows of leading asset managers and asset owners," said Da Wei, Founder and CEO of Orbit. "Together, we are making advanced AI insights accessible in a way that is aligned with institutional investment requirements."

Agent Launchpad was unveiled at SimCorp Global Summit, the firm's annual client conference, this year held in Copenhagen, April 22-24, and attended by 1,400 leaders from across the financial services industry. The first SimCorp One clients are expected to gain access this year.

About SimCorp

SimCorp is a provider of industry-leading integrated investment management solutions for the global buy side.

Founded in 1971, with more than 3,500 employees across five continents, SimCorp is a truly global technology leader that empowers more than half of the world's top 100 financial companies through its integrated platform, services, and partner ecosystem.

SimCorp is a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse Group.

For more information, please visit www.simcorp.com.

About Orbit

Orbit is a sophisticated AI-powered financial services platform designed to empower informed, data-driven decision-making.

Founded in 2015, Orbit processes over 70 million documents annually across 150,000+ companies in 80 countries, delivering unmatched market intelligence and regulatory insights.

Our platform combines comprehensive data coverage with advanced AI capabilities to transform unstructured data into actionable intelligence for asset managers, hedge funds, data vendors, exchanges, and software platforms.

For more information, visit orbitfin.ai.

SOURCE SimCorp Canada Inc.

Media contacts: Søren Rathlou Top, +45 3115 8706, [email protected]; Sean B. Pasternak, +1-647-975-7326, [email protected]