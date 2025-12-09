SimCorp appoints Iyan Adewuya as Chief Product Officer

Brings two decades of product leadership experience from S&P Global, BlackRock, and Bloomberg.

Has a proven track record of understanding institutional investor needs and delivering innovative solutions.

NEW YORK and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - SimCorp, a global leader in financial technology, today announced the appointment of Iyan Adewuya in the newly-created role of Chief Product Officer (CPO).

Adewuya is a seasoned product leader with more than two decades of experience in product strategy and innovation. His career spans both public and private markets, uniquely positioning him to lead SimCorp's product vision into the future. He will be based in New York and report to Chief Product & Technology Officer Marc Schröter.

"Iyan will play a crucial role ensuring that SimCorp continues to innovate strongly and deliver world class technology for our clients," said Peter Sanderson, Chief Executive Officer, SimCorp. "His expertise across public and private markets will help us to anticipate client needs and take full advantage of AI in order to deliver industry leading solutions for our clients."

Most recently, he served as Head of Product for Enterprise and Private Markets Solutions within S&P Global Market Intelligence. In this capacity, he led product strategy, design, and execution of products across Lending, Regulatory & Compliance, Capital Markets, Private Markets, and Enterprise Data Management solutions.

Prior to joining S&P Global, Adewuya was Head of Product for Aladdin Portfolio Management & Compliance at BlackRock where he also led the Aladdin private markets strategic initiative. His career also includes 12 years at Bloomberg, where he made significant contributions across both research and product leadership roles.

"I'm thrilled to be joining SimCorp at such an exciting time in the company's history," said Adewuya. "Our clients face growing complexity, and I believe AI and intelligent automation can be transformative -- simplifying workflows, streamlining operations, and enhancing investment decision-making. I look forward to helping deliver solutions that make a real difference for our clients."

The appointment reinforces SimCorp's commitment to product innovation and delivering exceptional value to clients globally through the comprehensive front-to-back platform, SimCorp One. The award-winning platform covers every step of the investment lifecycle – from portfolio decision-making and risk management to trading, settlement and ultimately client reporting. Supporting the broadest range of asset classes, SimCorp One enables clients to manage both public and private market portfolios within a single, unified system, delivering a true Total Portfolio Approach.

About SimCorp

SimCorp is a provider of industry-leading integrated investment management solutions for the global buy side.

Founded in 1971, with more than 3,500 employees across five continents, SimCorp is a truly global technology leader that empowers more than half of the world's top 100 financial companies through its integrated platform, services, and partner ecosystem.

SimCorp is a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse Group. As of 2024, SimCorp includes Axioma, the leading provider of risk management and portfolio optimization solutions for the global buy side.

For more information, see www.simcorp.com.

