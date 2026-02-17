AllianceBernstein selects SimCorp One technology platform for investment teams

NASHVILLE, TN, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE: AB) and AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB"), a leading global investment management firm, today announced it has selected global financial technology company SimCorp as its core investment technology partner.

Building upon the firm's existing technology, AB's implementation of SimCorp One will become part of its core, front-to-back infrastructure, enabling AB's investment teams to have broader access to centralized, real-time data with both market-leading and proprietary tools for competitive trading. Supporting the firm's specialized in-house technology, this platform will continue to accelerate AB's innovation, expertise, and data efficiencies.

"We look forward to transforming our firm's existing infrastructure to empower our investment teams, serve our global clients, and scale for the future," said Karl Sprules, Chief Operating Officer of AB. "Through SimCorp One, AB's front, middle, and back-office platforms will be unified on a single, cutting-edge investment platform."

"We are excited to partner with AllianceBernstein and provide support for their transformation with SimCorp One's front-to-back investment workflows," said Allen Zimmerman, Head of Americas at SimCorp. "Innovation is rooted in AllianceBernstein's DNA, and it has enabled their team to service some of the world's most sophisticated clients. SimCorp One will help amplify AllianceBernstein's continued competitive edge in major markets."

AllianceBernstein's multi-year phased implementation of SimCorp One is underway, beginning with the core investment data platform.

About AllianceBernstein:

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals, and private wealth clients in major world markets. As of January 31, 2026, AllianceBernstein had $875 billion in assets under management. Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.

About SimCorp

SimCorp is a provider of industry-leading integrated investment management solutions for the global buy-side. Founded in 1971, with more than 3,500 employees across five continents, SimCorp is a truly global technology leader that empowers more than half of the world's top 100 financial companies through its integrated platform, services, and partner ecosystem.

SimCorp is a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse Group. As of 2024, SimCorp includes Axioma, the leading provider of risk management and portfolio optimization solutions for the global buy side.

