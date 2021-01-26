Introducing a new innovative guide for skilled immigrants

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian Immigrant magazine and Windmill Microlending have partnered to launch the Skilled Immigrant Career Success Guide, a new resource to help skilled immigrants overcome employment barriers in Canada.

With more than 400,000 immigrants set to come to Canada annually for the next three years,* it's crucial to set up skilled immigrants for success, especially after the federal government announced a plan to bring in more than 1.2 million permanent residents by 2023.

As past experience has shown, it can take years for a skilled immigrant to re-establish themselves in their professional field in Canada due to barriers to employment such as foreign credentials recognition and lack of Canadian work experience. To help them navigate these challenges, the Skilled Immigrant Career Success Guide offers a step-by-step roadmap for internationally trained professionals to achieve career success in Canada. It provides the information they need to transfer their skills into the Canadian labour market and learn strategies to help them achieve career success.

"The rate of immigration in Canada will continue to increase in order to grow Canada's population and economy now and after these difficult times," said Sanjay Agnihotri, publisher of Canadian Immigrant, a national multimedia platform to help immigrants succeed in Canada. "Our goal is to set newcomers up for success with the information and tips they need."

"We realize that providing a low interest loan is only part of the support that a skilled immigrant needs to achieve career success in Canada. By partnering with Canadian Immigrant, we are pleased to create this valued resource, which captures and enhances the important information we have developed though providing loans and support to over 5,700 skilled immigrants over the past 15 years," says Claudia Hepburn, Windmill Microlending Chief Executive Officer.

The guide features fresh, strategic and inspiring content, filled with expert advice, providing skilled immigrants with the information they need on job search trends, in-demand career skills, affordable career loans and educational credentials.

The guide is free to users and articles will be published twice a week from now until March 30, 2021 on www.canadianimmigrant.ca.

About Canadian Immigrant

Attracting more than 400,000 readers each month and over 100,000 visitors a month online, Canadian Immigrant is a national multimedia platform to help immigrants succeed in Canada, with content, resources and events on careers, education and settlement. Canadian Immigrant is the producer of the cross-country Canadian Immigrant Fairs. Canadian Immigrant is a division of Metroland Media Group, a dynamic media company with more than 100 community and daily newspapers in print and online, as well as innovative websites including wheels.ca, goldbook.ca, flyerland.ca and localwork.ca.

*Source: 2021-2023 Immigration Levels Plan

About Windmill Microlending

As Canada's largest microlending not-for-profit for skilled immigrants and refugees, Windmill addresses underemployment of skilled newcomers across Canada. By offering low interest, affordable career loans of up to $15,000 to pay credentials, licensing, retraining or professional development our clients are able to achieve career success and convert potential into prosperity for themselves and for Canada. Founded in 2005, Windmill Microlending is a registered charity supported by donors, government, sponsors and granting agencies.

SOURCE Canadian Immigrant Magazine

For further information: MEDIA CONTACTS: Canadian Immigrant, Laura Jackman, 905 273 8160, [email protected]; Windmill Microlending, Marcie Somers, 416-360-4445 ext. 417, [email protected]

Related Links

www.canadianimmigrant.ca

