IntouchCX Recognized by Forbes as One of America's Dream Employers 2025

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - IntouchCX, a global leader in customer experience, trust and safety, back-office processing, and AI solutions, has been named one of America's Dream Employers 2025 by Forbes and Statista Inc., joining an exclusive list of global brands. As one of the few BPOs recognized, this achievement underscores our unique presence in the industry and reinforces the commitment to innovation particularly in AI-driven solutions that enhance customer and employee experience.

This prestigious recognition highlights companies that excel in areas such as career growth, work-life balance, workplace culture, and innovation. America's Dream Employers 2025 were selected based on an independent survey of college students as well as employees working over the last three years for companies and institutions employing at least 1,000 employees in the U.S. from all industry sectors. Over 266,000 data points were gathered. The final score is based on how frequently IntouchCX was named as a "dream employer" and the overall willingness to recommend their workplace.

"At IntouchCX, our people aren't just a priority—they're the heart of everything we do. Scaling with our soul has always been our mission, and this award is a powerful reminder that we're on the right path." said Mitul Kotecha, Co-CEO of IntouchCX."What started as a small BPO in Canada has grown into a global team of over 35,000 incredible individuals, each contributing to our culture and success. But we're just getting started. We're more energized than ever about fostering meaningful careers, championing diverse thinking, and creating balance—all while making IntouchCX an even better place to work. As we continue our journey to be the industry's most trusted advisor, we remain committed to putting our people first."

The recognition comes after a rigorous survey conducted by Statista, which analyzed over 266,000 data points, evaluating 2,800 companies . Criteria included workplace diversity, career advancement opportunities, employee satisfaction, and industry reputation. IntouchCX's commitment to employee well-being and workplace excellence stood out in every category.

"We are deeply committed to fostering a workplace culture where every individual feels valued, supported, and empowered to grow," said Deanne Harrison, Chief People and Administration Officer at IntouchCX. "This recognition as a Dream Employer reaffirms our dedication to providing meaningful development opportunities, strengthening connections, and cultivating an environment of excellence and belonging. By championing programs that enhance skills, engagement, and innovation, we are focused on building a workforce that thrives at every stage of their journey."

This isn't the first time IntouchCX has been celebrated for its exceptional workplace culture. In 2022, Forbes also acknowledged IntouchCX's exceptional workplace culture with distinctions such as one of America's Best Employers for Women , Best Employers for Diversity , Best Large Employers , and Top Employers for New Grads .

With operations in the United States, Canada, Colombia, Egypt, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Malaysia, Mexico, and the Philippines, IntouchCX continues to drive global innovation in customer experience while nurturing a world-class workforce.

About IntouchCX

IntouchCX is a global leader in customer experience management, digital engagement, and AI solutions. Founded in Canada, IntouchCX employs more than 35,000 people across 14 countries and 26 campuses. We immerse ourselves in your world with curiosity, creativity, and innovation to deliver exceptional results. For over 20 years, we have scaled with soul to become a disruptive industry leader by building trusted long-term relationships with our brand partners and empowering our people to drive positive change. To learn more about us, visit intouchcx.com.

