INTOUCH INSIGHT LTD. GRANTS STOCK OPTIONS

OTTAWA, ON, May 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Intouch Insight Ltd , ("Intouch" or "the Company") (TSXV: INX) (OTCQX: INXSF) a leader in customer experience measurement solutions. Michael Gaffney, Chair of Intouch Insight Ltd. reports that the Company's board of directors has granted, under its stock option plan, stock options to employees, officers, and directors, for the purchase of up to 630,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.55 per share. The options granted on May 25, 2022 will vest over a 36-month period and expire on May 24, 2027.

Intouch Insight offers a complete portfolio of customer experience management (CEM) products and services that help global brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance. Intouch helps clients collect and centralize data from multiple customer touch points, gives them actionable, real-time insights, and provides them with the tools to continuously improve customer experience. Founded in 1992, Intouch is trusted by over 300 of North America's most-loved brands for their customer experience management, customer survey, mystery shopping, mobile forms, operational and compliance audits, geolocation data capture and event marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit intouchinsight.com .

