Intouch Insight Announces Strategic Expansion into the Grocery Sector; Named Featured Speaker at GroceryNEXT Conference Aug 24-26, 2026 in Chicago

Intouch Insight to produce proprietary grocery industry research study in partnership with Informa, to be presented on the main stage at GroceryNEXT conference

Study findings to be featured in Supermarket News as Intouch targets expansion into the grocery vertical

Dedicated grocery channel sales hire underscores commitment to new vertical, leveraging proven success in petro convenience and QSR

OTTAWA, ON, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Intouch Insight Ltd. (TSXV: INX) (OTCQX: INXSF) ("Intouch" or the "Company"), a provider of customer experience measurement solutions, today announced a series of strategic initiatives targeting the grocery vertical, building on the Company's proven track record of success in the petro convenience and quick-service restaurant (QSR) industries.

As part of its targeted expansion into the grocery channel, Intouch has entered into an agreement with Informa, one of the world's leading media and events groups, to produce a proprietary research study focused on the grocery industry. The initiative will also include strategic collaboration with NexChapter, a retail advisory firm specializing in loyalty, retail media, and digital transformation, to help shape the study's industry perspective and ensure practical relevance for retailers and brands. The study will be featured in Supermarket News, Informa's flagship grocery trade publication, and will be presented at GroceryNEXT, Informa's premier grocery industry conference taking place August 24-26, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois.

Intouch has been selected as a featured speaker at GroceryNEXT, where the Company will deliver a main stage presentation and host a dedicated breakout panel session. These engagements will position Intouch in front of key decision-makers across the grocery sector and showcase the Company's capabilities to a new and significant addressable market.

Cameron Watt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Intouch Insight, commented:

"The grocery industry represents a substantial growth opportunity for Intouch. Our model has been validated in the petro-convenience and QSR spaces, and we believe it translates directly to the needs of grocery retailers. Our partnership with Informa and our presence at GroceryNEXT will allow us to demonstrate that value proposition to the industry at scale. We are excited to bring our expertise to this new vertical and look forward to sharing the results of our research study with the broader market."

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight offers a complete portfolio of customer experience management (CEM) products and services that help global brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance. Intouch helps clients collect and centralize data from multiple customer touch points, gives them actionable, real-time insights, and provides them with the tools to continuously improve customer experience. Founded in 1992, Intouch is trusted by over 300 of North America's most-loved brands for their customer experience management, customer survey, mystery shopping, mobile forms, operational and compliance audits, geolocation data capture and event marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit intouchinsight.com.

About Supermarket News

Supermarket News is the premier source of information, insights and trends for the grocery retail industry. With a legacy of trusted reporting and expert analysis, Supermarket News delivers comprehensive coverage of the supermarket sector, including operations, merchandising, technology and consumer behavior. As a leading resource for industry professionals, Supermarket News, a publication under the Informa PLC umbrella, connects retailers, suppliers and stakeholders with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed in the ever-evolving grocery landscape. Informa is a leading international events, digital services and academic research group. Through hundreds of brands and a range of products and services, Informa connects businesses and professionals with the knowledge they need to learn more, know more and do more. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and a member of the FTSE 100, Informa operates in more than 30 countries with 14,000 colleagues serving customers in more than 150 countries.

About NexChapter

NexChapter is a retail-focused advisory firm that helps organizations accelerate growth across loyalty, retail media, digital commerce, and foodservice. The firm works with leading retailers, CPG brands, and technology partners to translate strategy into action through clear roadmaps, integrated marketing approaches, and scalable operating models. NexChapter brings a combination of industry expertise and hands-on execution to help clients modernize capabilities and deliver more connected customer experiences.

Certain statements included in this news release contain forward looking statements that are made of the date hereof, which by their nature are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events, including the acquisition, future revenues and references to the Company's expansion and growth of the business and operations, and are based on information currently available to the Company and on hypotheses which it considers to be reasonable; however, management warns the reader that hypotheses relative to future events which are beyond the control of management could prove to be false, given that they are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Intouch Insight Ltd.

For further information, please contact: Cathy Smith, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], 613-270-7916