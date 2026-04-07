INTOUCH INSIGHT ANNOUNCES 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND UPCOMING WEBINAR

OTTAWA, ON, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Intouch Insight Ltd. ("Intouch" or the "Company") (TSXV: INX) (OTCQX: INXSF), a provider of customer experience measurement solutions, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, and details of a live webinar to occur on April 8th.

Key Highlights for 2025

Gross margin increased by $195,453 to 50.3% , compared to 44.5% in 2024

, compared to 44.5% in 2024 Total revenue decreased 10% to $25,394,364 , compared to $28,224,202 in 2024

, compared to $28,224,202 in 2024 SaaS revenue increased, marking the tenth consecutive year of growth

EBITDA was $1,640,508, compared to $2,223,350 in 2024

Cameron Watt, President & Chief Executive Officer of Intouch Insight, commented:

"2025 was a transitional year for Intouch as we took deliberate steps to reposition our revenue base and begin investing in future growth initiatives. The improvement in gross margin dollars, despite revenues that were lower by $2.8M following the exit of the Ardent business model, reflects a continued focus on operational efficiency and the quality of the remaining revenue.

During the year, we made targeted investments to support future growth including hiring additional sales and marketing personnel, adding additional product development resources, and rebuilding our merchandising business. We believe these ongoing investments including those in artificial intelligence will position the Company to deliver improved performance."

Watt added:

"The Company has established a strategic direction focused on long-term growth, supported by key operational and technology initiatives. In 2026, we expect to continue advancing these efforts while working towards sustained revenue growth, including contributions from our merchandising activities."

Mr. Watt will be answering questions about Intouch Insight's plans and strategies to expand the company's software and services in a webinar. The webinar will be a live, interactive online event where attendees can ask the presenters questions in real time. A recording will be available for those who cannot join the live event.

Event: Radius Research Pitch, Deep Dive, and Q&A with Intouch Insight Ltd.

Presentation Date & Time: Wednesday, April 8th @ 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT

Webcast Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5617738677126/WN_-s6UqyAVQKSLll1aHGUMQw

Consolidated Statements of Net (Loss) Income













2025



2024















Revenue



$ 25,394,364



$ 28,224,202 Cost of services



12,631,407



15,656,698















Gross margin



12,762,957



12,567,504















Total operating expenses 13,080,036



11,632,074















Income from operating activities (317,079)



935,430 Non-operating (expenses) income (234,122)



1,163,664 Income tax recovery (expense) (283,310)



(696,302) Net (loss) income



$ (834,511)



$ 1,402,792

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight offers a complete portfolio of customer experience management (CEM) products and services that help global brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance. Intouch helps clients collect and centralize data from multiple customer touch points, gives them actionable, real-time insights, and provides them with the tools to continuously improve customer experience. Founded in 1992, Intouch is trusted by over 300 of North America's most-loved brands for their customer experience management, customer survey, mystery shopping, mobile forms, operational and compliance audits, geolocation data capture and event marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit intouchinsight.com .

Certain statements included in this news release contain forward looking statements that are made as of the date hereof, which by their nature are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events, including the acquisition, future revenues and references to the Company's expansion and growth of the business and operations, and are based on information currently available to the Company and on hypotheses which it considers to be reasonable; however, management warns the reader that hypotheses relative to future events which are beyond the control of management could prove to be false, given that they are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Intouch Insight Ltd.

For further information, please contact: Cathy Smith, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], 613-270-7916