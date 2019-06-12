Interview Availability: Advisory Council on the Implementation of National Pharmacare

OTTAWA, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - John Adams, Chair of the Best Medicines Coalition (BMC), is available to offer comment on the final report of the Advisory Council on the Implementation of National Pharmacare, set to be released today. The BMC is a national alliance of 30 patient organizations .

The coalition and its members were active participants throughout the Advisory Council's consultation process and are in strong agreement that the current system of pharmaceutical care is inadequate to meet the needs of many patients. The coalition's submission to the Advisory Council urged leaders to prioritize addressing the most critical disparities and inequities in the system stressing that all patients, without exception, must be able to obtain a comprehensive range of medically-necessary medications.

John Adams , the BMC's Chair, is available for interviews in Ottawa today. John is a long-time patient advocate. His views are informed by his leadership of the coalition and by personal experiences.

About the Best Medicines Coalition

The Best Medicines Coalition is a national alliance of 30 patient organizations with a shared goal of equitable and consistent access for all Canadians to safe and effective medicines that improve patient outcomes. The BMC's areas of interest include drug approval, assessment and reimbursement, as well as patient safety and supply issues. As an important aspect of its work, the BMC strives to ensure that Canadian patients have a voice and are meaningful participants in health policy development, specifically regarding pharmaceutical care.

SOURCE Best Medicines Coalition

For further information: To arrange an interview, please contact: Paulette Eddy: paulette@bestmedicines.ca - 416-917-3338; Jay Strauss: jsnstrauss@gmail.com - 905-325-8717, https://bestmedicinescoalition.org/