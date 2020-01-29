InterTrade among the first official solution providers to become a GS1 US Certified Identification Partner

LONGUEUIL, QC, Jan. 29, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - InterTrade Systems Inc., a leading provider of B2B supply chain integrated solutions and part of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX: MDF), announced today that it is one of seven companies to first become a GS1 US Certified Identification Partner – a program where InterTrade will help direct and educate its customers on how to quickly obtain a GS1 Company Prefix and create authentic Global Trade Item Numbers (GTINs), simplifying the process for issuing unique product identification and therefore improving their product-to-market efficiency.

The GS1 US Certified Identification Partner Program, introduced on January 28, 2020, allows InterTrade's customers to secure their GS1 Company Prefix from InterTrade's connection to the GS1 US website. Once customers have created authentic GTINs for their brand company and products, these identifiers can be passed back in near real time to InterTrade.

"We are proud that GS1 US has invited us to participate in their GS1 US Certified Identification Partner Program," said Andreanne Simon, President of InterTrade. "We are always keen on providing the best possible service to our customers and we know that this is an important step for brands to obtain a GS1 Company Prefix and authentic GTINs."

About InterTrade Systems Inc.

Over the last 25 years, InterTrade Systems Inc. has built a strong reputation as a partner of choice for both retailers and suppliers who seek to improve their supply chain collaboration. Its offering addresses B2B integration needs between supply chain partners, with managed EDI Network services and a Catalogue solution for detailed structured product data based on GS1 US industry standards. InterTrade is also recognized for its excellent customer service and its team's expertise. Thousands of clients in the retail sector in North America trust InterTrade with their supply chain needs, particularly in the following verticals: apparel industry, automotive parts market, medical supplies, and the food sector. InterTrade is a business unit of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX: MDF). For more information, please visit us at www.intertrade.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call 1 800 873-7803.

About Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX: MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing then to generate more than $15 billion in transactions on an annual basis. Our strategic sourcing, unified commerce and eMarketplace solutions are supported by a strong and dedicated team of more than 600 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at www.mediagrif.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

