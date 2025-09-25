Intertek awards Europe and North America standard certificates for Novele energy storage product

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, recently issued a series of certificates to Novele, Inc. (Novele) for its EnergyBoard energy storage product. These certificates—including Large-Scale Fire Burn VOC, ETL, and CB—reflect the product's compliance with requirements for entry into the North American and European markets.

Ms. Joan Li, Vice President of Intertek Greater China (left) and Mr. Charles Conwell, CEO of Novele (right) witnessed the certification ceremony

A certification ceremony for this achievement was held at the RE+ Solar Exhibition in Las Vegas, USA, and was witnessed by Joan Li, Vice President of Intertek Greater China, and Charles Conwell, CEO of Novele.

Speaking after the ceremony, Joan Li said: "Intertek is committed to supporting the healthy development of the energy storage industry. We will continue to develop our one-stop testing and certification services for the energy storage sector, safeguarding the success of domestic energy storage enterprises as they expand into international markets."

Charles Conwell commented: "The successful attainment of Intertek's Europe and North America standard certificates represents authoritative recognition of the product's compliance with requirements for entry into these markets, helping Novele to accelerate its global market expansion."

Intertek's Energy Storage System and Power Converter Laboratory in China is equipped with a full range of state-of-the-art facilities and staffed by expert engineers. Its service scope covers the entire Asia-Pacific region, providing global market access testing and certification services for batteries, converters/inverters, and energy storage products.

This accredited laboratory is recognized by CNAS (China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment), A2LA (American Association for Laboratory Accreditation), OSHA (U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration), CCS (Australian Conformity Certification Services), MNRE (India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy), INMETRO (Brazilian National Institute of Metrology, Quality, and Technology), NOM (Official Mexican Standard), and BSMI (Taiwan's Bureau of Standards, Metrology and Inspection).

To learn more about Intertek's Total Quality Assurance solutions for the energy storage industry, visit: www.intertek.com/energy-commodities/.

About INTERTEK

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life. We provide 24/7 mission-critical quality assurance solutions to our clients to ensure that they can operate with well-functioning supply chains in each of their operations.

Our Customer Promise is: Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently, with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com

SOURCE Intertek

FOR MEDIA INFORMATION: Please contact Laura Wang, Marketing & PR Director, China, 86 21 6127 8462 [email protected]