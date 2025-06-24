LAUNCH OF INTERTEK AI², THE WORLD'S FIRST END-TO-END AI ASSURANCE PROGRAMME

Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the way the world works

Corporates are investing significantly in AI to step up customer service and boost productivity

There are significant ethical, compliance, and quality risks with AI, a new and unproven technology

Companies need to adopt responsible AI practices to grow their business in the right way

Intertek launches Intertek AI², the world's first independent end-to-end AI assurance programme

Intertek AI² enables organisations to power ahead with smarter, safer, trusted AI solutions

LONDON, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, announces the launch of Intertek AI², the world's first independent end-to-end AI assurance programme enabling organisations to power ahead with smarter, safer, trusted AI solutions.

AI is rapidly accelerating in all parts of society, quickly changing the way the world works and triggering significant risks for governments, corporates, consumers and employees.

With more than 130 years of quality and safety expertise across a wide range of industries, the launch of Intertek AI² expands Intertek's industry-leading offering of ATIC solutions, providing a comprehensive, risk-based AI assurance programme built around industry-leading solutions and addressing governance, transparency, security, and safety. Services include:

Governed AI services establish risk and quality management frameworks, AI governance structures, regulatory compliance strategies, and oversight mechanisms ensuring accountability and adherence to evolving requirements including EU AI Act obligations and ISO42001.

services establish risk and quality management frameworks, AI governance structures, regulatory compliance strategies, and oversight mechanisms ensuring accountability and adherence to evolving requirements including EU AI Act obligations and ISO42001. Transparent AI services develop technical documentation meeting regulatory standards, implement appropriate explainability levels for different applications, and creates communication strategies making AI behaviour understandable to diverse stakeholders.

services develop technical documentation meeting regulatory standards, implement appropriate explainability levels for different applications, and creates communication strategies making AI behaviour understandable to diverse stakeholders. Secure AI services deliver cybersecurity tailored to AI systems, red teaming exercises identifying vulnerabilities and failure modes, threat monitoring and incident response planning, and security architecture guidance addressing unique AI vulnerabilities.

services deliver cybersecurity tailored to AI systems, red teaming exercises identifying vulnerabilities and failure modes, threat monitoring and incident response planning, and security architecture guidance addressing unique AI vulnerabilities. Safe AI services provide comprehensive testing and validation using AI-specific methodologies, data quality assessment and improvement, independent performance verification, and bias detection and mitigation across diverse populations and use cases

Leveraging Intertek's multi-industry value chain TQA expertise and network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in over 100 countries, Intertek AI² positions the Group as the ATIC industry leader in trusted AI across safety, security, sustainability, and compliance.

André Lacroix, CEO of Intertek Group, commented: "AI is reshaping our world at an unprecedented pace as organisations race to integrate AI into their systems and products to take their customer service to new heights and unleash new levels of productivity. Intertek AI² is the world's first independent end-to-end AI assurance programme to enable organisations to power ahead with smarter, safer and trusted AI solutions."

