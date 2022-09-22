BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Stéphane Chevigny, President of Intersand Canada Group, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the manufacturing assets of VersaPet, in Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada.

The Intersand Canada Group, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, has implemented solid business strategies that have allowed it to grow and strengthen its position as a world leader in the animal hygiene sector. This new acquisition is part of this strong dynamic, which places its customers and consumers at the heart of the company's strategic decisions.

Stéphane Chevigny, President of Intersand Canada Group, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the manufacturing assets of VersaPet, in Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada. (CNW Group/The Intersand Canada Group)

"The addition of this plant represents a significant asset for our group. Its geographical position gives us the opportunity to maintain quality service for local customers and to take advantage of numerous business opportunities both in the Canadian and international markets," said Mr. Chevigny.

This new plant will allow Intersand to increase its production capacity by more than 100,000 metric tons per year, thus positioning the company as the 2nd largest manufacturer of private labels in North America.

The Etobicoke plant is currently hiring 36 people who will keep their jobs. "Our teams are excited about the opportunities created by this addition of talent and skills. Because we take the respect of our staff to heart, it was essential to ensure that Etobicoke employees have the longevity of their jobs. We will therefore work in close collaboration with this new team so that each member feels welcomed, listened to and appreciated."

About Intersand Canada Group

Founded in 1992, the Intersand Group specializes in a leading producer of premium cat litter. The group has 6 business units in Canada and in the United States and exports its high-end products into 60 countries through multiple channels. Intersand produces national brands and custom products for private labels.

SOURCE The Intersand Canada Group

For further information: Geneviève Provost, Director, Project Office and Corporate Communications [email protected]