INTERRENT REFRESHES BRAND IDENTITY TO BETTER ALIGN WITH CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

The change encapsulates the REIT's substantial growth, expanding services, and the ever-evolving nature of its communities across its growing geographic footprint. This evolution is designed to align its corporate brand with its operating platform and to help sustain its future growth.

"Our brand refresh signifies a remarkable milestone in our evolution. We spent considerable time listening to what our customers expect from us as well as what our team members feel makes us unique and we're thrilled to finally share it with our communities and stakeholders," commented Brad Cutsey, President and CEO. "We have built a reputation as a top-tier operator and a trusted corporate brand in the eyes of the public market. As we continue to grow and scale, we're further developing our consumer-facing brand that better articulates the seamless experience we deliver to our residents and the personalized service provided by our exceptional team that sets us apart from others in this industry. "

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

New Logo



The new InterRent logo features a modern and dynamic design, drawing inspiration from its vibrant and growing resident community and dedicated team. With a contemporary, simple, and friendly look, the logo symbolizes the essence of InterRent's commitment to a seamless resident experience and personalized service.

New Tagline, love it hereTM

The simple and catchy new tagline sets the tone for the experience the REIT aims to cultivate, fostering an environment of shared passion and purpose within the communities among its residents, and equally, internally among its teams.

Redesigned website with new domain name irent.com

The redesigned website features a user-centric design, offering an effortless browsing experience for visitors. The new and simpler domain name, irent.com, serves as a symbol of affirmation for InterRent's residents and team members, capturing a powerful sense of belonging and pride.

InterRent will roll out the new branding across its communities in a phased approach in the coming months. Residents, partners and stakeholders are encouraged to learn more by visiting irent.com ..

ABOUT INTERRENT

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties.

InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure, and offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

Renee Wei, Director of Investor Relations & Sustainability