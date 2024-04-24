INTERRENT Announces Voting Results from the 2024 Annual Meeting

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

OTTAWA, ON, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ - InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: IP.UN) (the "REIT") is pleased to announce the voting results from its 2024 Annual Meeting (the "Meeting") of unitholders held on April 24, 2024. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the REIT's management information circular dated March 13, 2024 (the "Information Circular") and is available on the REIT's website at www.irent.com/MIC2024. A total of 112,882,376 units representing approximately 76.59% of the REIT's issued and outstanding units were voted in person and by proxy in connection with the Meeting. The voting results for each matter presented at the Meeting are provided below:

1.       Election of Trustees

The following nominees listed in the Information Circular were elected as trustees of the REIT until the next annual meeting of the unitholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, and the voting results are as follows:

Nominee

Votes
in Favour

Percentage of
Votes Cast in Favour

Votes
Withheld

Votes Withheld as a
Percentage of Votes Cast

Paul Amirault

109,529,790

97.40 %

2,924,111

2.60 %

Jean-Louis Bellemare

111,229,567

98.91 %

1,224,334

1.08 %

Brad Cutsey

106,919,754

95.07 %

5,534,147

4.92 %

Judy Hendriks

111,570,492

99.21 %

883,409

0.78 %

John Jussup

89,343,515

79.44 %

23,110,386

20.55 %

Ronald Leslie

110,905,091

98.62 %

1,548,810

1.37 %

Mike McGahan

96,044,372

85.42 %

16,390,068

14.57 %

Meghann O'Hara-Fraser

111,817,582

99.43 %

636,319

0.56 %

Cheryl Pangborn

112,246,216

99.81 %

207,685

0.18 %

2.       Election of Trustees of InterRent Trust

Nominee

Votes  
in Favour  

Percentage of
Votes Cast in Favour

Votes
Withheld

Votes Withheld as a
Percentage of Votes Cast

Paul Amirault

101,802,049

90.52 %

10,651,852

9.47 %

Jean-Louis Bellemare

111,227,967

98.91 %

1,225,934

1.09 %

Brad Cutsey

106,919,754

95.07 %

5,534,147

4.92 %

Judy Hendriks

108,806,563

96.75 %

3,647,338

3.24 %

John Jussup

89,345,877

79.45 %

23,108,024

20.54 %

Ronald Leslie

110,906,191

98.62 %

1,547,710

1.37 %

Mike McGahan

109,737,490

97.60 %

2,696,950

2.39 %

Meghann O'Hara-Fraser

111,965,360

99.56 %

488,541

0.43 %

Cheryl Pangborn

112,107,896

99.69 %

346,005

0.30 %

The trustees of the REIT were authorized to elect the nominees listed in the Information Circular as trustees of InterRent Trust, until the next annual meeting of the unitholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The voting results for the InterRent Trust are as follows:

3.       Election of Directors of InterRent Holdings General Partner Limited

The trustees of the REIT were authorized to elect the nominees listed in the Information Circular as directors of InterRent Holdings General Partner Limited ("GP"), until the next annual meeting of the unitholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The voting results for the GP are as follows:

Nominee

Votes
in Favour

Percentage of Votes
Cast in Favour

Votes
Withheld

Votes Withheld as a
Percentage of Votes Cast

Brad Cutsey

105,595,400

93.90 %

6,858,501

6.09 %

Mike McGahan

101,092,353

89.89 %

11,361,548

10.10 %

Curt Millar

111,992,327

99.59 %

461,574

0.41 %

4.       Appointment of Auditors

RSM Canada LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as auditors of the REIT until the next annual meeting of the unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the trustees, and the voting results are as follows:

Votes in
Favour

Percentage of Votes
Cast in Favour

Votes
Withheld

Votes Withheld as a
Percentage of Votes Cast

95,953,913

85.14 %

16,735,432

14.85 %
ABOUT INTERRENT

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. 

InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure, and offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions. 

InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet. 

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 

