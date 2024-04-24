INTERRENT Announces Voting Results from the 2024 Annual Meeting

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

OTTAWA, ON, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ - InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: IP.UN) (the "REIT") is pleased to announce the voting results from its 2024 Annual Meeting (the "Meeting") of unitholders held on April 24, 2024. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the REIT's management information circular dated March 13, 2024 (the "Information Circular") and is available on the REIT's website at www.irent.com/MIC2024. A total of 112,882,376 units representing approximately 76.59% of the REIT's issued and outstanding units were voted in person and by proxy in connection with the Meeting. The voting results for each matter presented at the Meeting are provided below:

1. Election of Trustees

The following nominees listed in the Information Circular were elected as trustees of the REIT until the next annual meeting of the unitholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, and the voting results are as follows:

Nominee Votes

in Favour Percentage of

Votes Cast in Favour Votes

Withheld Votes Withheld as a

Percentage of Votes Cast Paul Amirault 109,529,790 97.40 % 2,924,111 2.60 % Jean-Louis Bellemare 111,229,567 98.91 % 1,224,334 1.08 % Brad Cutsey 106,919,754 95.07 % 5,534,147 4.92 % Judy Hendriks 111,570,492 99.21 % 883,409 0.78 % John Jussup 89,343,515 79.44 % 23,110,386 20.55 % Ronald Leslie 110,905,091 98.62 % 1,548,810 1.37 % Mike McGahan 96,044,372 85.42 % 16,390,068 14.57 % Meghann O'Hara-Fraser 111,817,582 99.43 % 636,319 0.56 % Cheryl Pangborn 112,246,216 99.81 % 207,685 0.18 %

2. Election of Trustees of InterRent Trust

Nominee Votes

in Favour Percentage of

Votes Cast in Favour Votes

Withheld Votes Withheld as a

Percentage of Votes Cast Paul Amirault 101,802,049 90.52 % 10,651,852 9.47 % Jean-Louis Bellemare 111,227,967 98.91 % 1,225,934 1.09 % Brad Cutsey 106,919,754 95.07 % 5,534,147 4.92 % Judy Hendriks 108,806,563 96.75 % 3,647,338 3.24 % John Jussup 89,345,877 79.45 % 23,108,024 20.54 % Ronald Leslie 110,906,191 98.62 % 1,547,710 1.37 % Mike McGahan 109,737,490 97.60 % 2,696,950 2.39 % Meghann O'Hara-Fraser 111,965,360 99.56 % 488,541 0.43 % Cheryl Pangborn 112,107,896 99.69 % 346,005 0.30 %

The trustees of the REIT were authorized to elect the nominees listed in the Information Circular as trustees of InterRent Trust, until the next annual meeting of the unitholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The voting results for the InterRent Trust are as follows:

3. Election of Directors of InterRent Holdings General Partner Limited

The trustees of the REIT were authorized to elect the nominees listed in the Information Circular as directors of InterRent Holdings General Partner Limited ("GP"), until the next annual meeting of the unitholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The voting results for the GP are as follows:

Nominee Votes

in Favour Percentage of Votes

Cast in Favour Votes

Withheld Votes Withheld as a

Percentage of Votes Cast Brad Cutsey 105,595,400 93.90 % 6,858,501 6.09 % Mike McGahan 101,092,353 89.89 % 11,361,548 10.10 % Curt Millar 111,992,327 99.59 % 461,574 0.41 %

4. Appointment of Auditors

RSM Canada LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as auditors of the REIT until the next annual meeting of the unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the trustees, and the voting results are as follows:

Votes in

Favour Percentage of Votes

Cast in Favour Votes

Withheld Votes Withheld as a

Percentage of Votes Cast 95,953,913 85.14 % 16,735,432 14.85 %

ABOUT INTERRENT

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties.

InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure, and offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

