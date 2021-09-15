Internet made easier with the introduction of B.C.'s newest internet service provider

Introducing contract-free home internet services that offers B.C residents a fresh new way to get home internet with self-serve features, zero contracts, and more

RICHMOND, BC, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Babbl Communications launched an early release of its fresh, hassle-free approach to premium home internet to Western Canada. As part of this early release, Babbl is now available to the residents of Richmond, Parksville, and Nanaimo, British Columbia.

Born digital, Babbl Communications is on a mission to give our customers a high-quality and reliable experience that's completely free of the strict contracts required by traditional providers.

"As a digital-first company, Babbl can nimbly scale and flexibly adjust to our customers' changing needs. This ability means that, unlike the big providers, we're able to remain cost-efficient and ensure our prices are kept to a minimum for our customers," says Jason Speers, President and Founder of Babbl. "We're incredibly excited to bring Babbl's service to residents in Western Canada and we look forward to redefining the home internet experience."

Why choose Babbl?

Babbl has packages to meet every need, whether a customer is working online full-time, streaming videos, connecting a smart home, or just casually browsing.



All Babbl plans include everything needed to get online: an all-in-one router and Wi-Fi modem.



Easy self-install (the modem gets delivered on the date you choose and comes activated).



Best of all, Babbl's premium services are contract-free! This helps our customers avoid long-term and costly commitments or the higher prices of month-to-month services.

Residents of Richmond, Parksville, and Nanaimo, British Columbia are encouraged to try Babbl out, risk-free, today.

To sign-up for Babbl's early release, please visit: https://www.heybabbl.ca/validation/

About Babbl Communications

Babbl Communications is a third-party internet service provider launched in 2021. Founded in Richmond by Jason Speers and backed by a team of Telecom professionals, Babbl Communications acts as a fresh way to connect to the internet in a digitally demanding world. Babbl Communications provides customers with reliable, high-performance internet at fair prices.

For more information, please visit: https://www.heybabbl.ca/

