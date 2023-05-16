John H. Bowey, Jacynthe Côté, Jackie Sheppard and Benita M. Warmbold will receive the ICD Fellowship designation (F.ICD) for outstanding contributions and boardroom leadership

TORONTO, May 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) will host the 2023 ICD National Director Conference & Fellowship Awards Gala in person for the first time in three years, in Montreal, QC, from June 13 to 15.

The conference brings together corporate governance leaders and senior executives for an exclusive opportunity to hear distinguished international thought leaders discuss how boards can break through conventional thinking during massive transformational change and global disruption. The keynote speakers include:

Rana Foroohar , CNN's global economic analyst and author, will share fresh, provocative insights on the shifting politico-economic forces challenging Canadian boardrooms.

, CNN's global economic analyst and author, will share fresh, provocative insights on the shifting politico-economic forces challenging Canadian boardrooms. Gillian Tett , US managing editor at the Financial Times, will re-examine the future of the workplace from a unique anthropological lens.

, US managing editor at the Financial Times, will re-examine the future of the workplace from a unique anthropological lens. Geneviève Fortier , CEO of Promutuel Insurance, will deliver a thought-provoking address to mark the 20th anniversary of the ICD-Quebec Chapter.

, CEO of Promutuel Insurance, will deliver a thought-provoking address to mark the 20th anniversary of the ICD-Quebec Chapter. Noubar Afeyan , Founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering, and Co-Founder and Chairman of Moderna, will provide this year's Gala keynote in an evening that honours and celebrates the 2023 Fellowship Award recipients.

"Canadian organizations must survive and thrive in an increasingly dynamic and digital world marked by a range of new challenges and rising expectations from a diverse group of stakeholders," says Rahul Bhardwaj, President and CEO. "We're very pleased to offer a platform for meaningful discussions and exchange of ideas featuring internationally acclaimed speakers and governance experts to help navigate the complex corporate governance landscape."

The conference will feature breakout sessions on various topics related to corporate governance, including geopolitical and trade uncertainty, value through Indigenous partnerships, the evolution of sustainable investing, and emerging AI.

The conference will feature pre- and post-events, a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the ICD Quebec Chapter and conclude with the Fellowship Awards Gala on June 14 to recognize and celebrate the 2023 Fellowship Award recipients. For those who cannot attend in person, a virtual conference will occur concurrently on June 14. The complete agenda and registration are available at conference.icd.ca .

NOTE TO MEDIA:

For media interested in covering the 2023 ICD National Conference & Fellowship Awards Gala must pre-register and submit a request by Friday, June 2, 2023, and must be on assignment for an approved media outlet to be considered for media credentials.

For questions regarding media accreditation, contact Ryan Strang, director of communications, at [email protected] .

About the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD)

Established in 1981, the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) is a not-for-profit, member-based organization representing Canadian directors and boards across the for-profit, not-for-profit and Crown sectors.

As Canada's largest director community, the ICD creates forums for dialogue, hosts networking opportunities and provides access to world-class resources for more than 17,000 members across a network of 11 Chapters. Members who successfully complete the ICD-Rotman Director Education Program (DEP) and ICD-led examination process earn the highly recognized ICD.D designation.

ICD members provide board oversight across all sectors of the economy and institutions that impact the lives of virtually every Canadian. Learn more at icd.ca .

SOURCE Institute of Corporate Directors

For further information: Media Contact: Ryan Strang, APR, Director of Communications, [email protected]