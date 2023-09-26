Re:Sound and Canadian music industry representatives were on Parliament Hill calling for urgent action to ensure fairness for music creators and a vibrant future for the music industry in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Ahead of International Music Day on October 1, Lou Ragagnin, President & CEO of Re:Sound, alongside its members, Canadian artists and industry leaders, are calling on lawmakers in Ottawa to take urgent action to update the Copyright Act to meet the realities of the 21st century.

"We believe that all Canadian music creators deserve a sustainable and thriving industry to make a living," said Lou Ragagnin, President and CEO of Re:Sound, "By strengthening copyright legislation, we are providing for the music creators of today and beyond and safeguarding one of Canada's creative industries. We are seeking legislative changes that will lead to market-driven solutions for Canadian music creators that do not require additional government funding."

"As a Canadian artist, I know firsthand how difficult it is to make a living in a creative industry and especially in the music industry," added Florence K, multi-lingual Canadian Recording Artist and host of C'est formidable! a francophone music program on CBC Radio One and CBC Music. "We need urgent amendments to the Copyright Act now to ensure Canada's music industry can flourish well into the future."

Re:Sound and its members are calling for the following changes:

Amend the definition of a sound recording to allow performers and record labels to be fairly and equitably compensated when their music is performed in movies, television, and other audio-visual content. Remove the unfair $1.25M exemption from the Canadian Copyright Act so radio stations can fairly compensate Canadian performers and record labels for their work. Update the private copying regime to be technologically neutral in support of the Canadian Private Copying Collective.

"Canada is home to many of the world's most talented music creators, but the current copyright legislation denies thousands of them performance royalties," said Jake Gold, President & CEO, The Management Trust, Ltd. "The Copyright Act needs to be updated to ensure that all creators are being fairly compensated for the use of their work."

"No other industry in the world would accept giving away their product without being compensated fairly," adds Ragagnin, "performers and makers in Canada simply want to be treated fairly and equitably alongside their peers both in Canada and abroad."

Canada is home to many world class performers and makers in the music industry, but many continue to struggle because these outdated provisions mean they are not fairly compensated for their work.

The Copyright Act urgently needs to be amended to create a sustainable and thriving music industry for all Canadian music creators. To find out more about the Fairness for Music Creators campaign, visit resound.ca/ffmc.

About Re:Sound

Re:Sound is the Canadian not-for-profit music licensing company dedicated to obtaining fair compensation for Performers and Record Labels for their performance rights. We advocate for music creators, educate music users, license businesses, and distribute royalties to creators — all to help build a thriving and sustainable music industry in Canada. We do this in collaboration with our member organizations: ACTRA RACS, Artisti, MROC, Connect, SOPROQ, Sony Music Entertainment Canada, Universal Music Canada and Warner Music Canada.

About International Music Day

Since its inception in 1949, the International Music Council, an associate organization of UNESCO, strongly felt that music had the power to unite communities and foster world peace. The Council, especially its President in 1975, Lord Yehudi Menuhin, firmly believed that music can strengthen relationships and bridge cultural gaps among communities. Realizing this, the Council decided to devote one day in a year to music. The aim was to harness the power of music to unite communities and cultures and inspire them to coexist harmoniously.

SOURCE Re:Sound

For further information: Sophia Yan, Global Public Affairs, 416-578-2079, [email protected]