International Mines Ministers Summit Virtually Closes the Market

TORONTO, March 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The Hon. Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade – Canada, joined Dean McPherson, Head, Global Mining, TMX Group, to celebrate the 6th Annual International Mines Ministers Summit (IMMS) and close the market.

On March 15, 2021, PDAC, the World Economic Forum and The Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals and Sustainable Development co-hosted the sixth annual International Mines Ministers Summit (IMMS). The Summit brought together ministers responsible for mining from around the world.