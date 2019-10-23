International Launch of Mazaam, An Edutainment App Based on the Latest Scientific Advances in Education

The international unveiling of Mazaam follows the excellent reception of the app on the Canadian market. "We wanted to validate the gaming experience and the high educational value of the app to ensure it would be adopted by children, parents and teachers before launching it into the international market" said Analekta and Mazaam Interactive President and Founder François Mario Labbé.

Mazaam is now recognized and certified by the UK-based Educational App Store (https://www.educationalappstore.com/) and is rated rated 4.7 / 5 on the Apple App Store.

The Mazaam app is based on the research and the work of the Canada Research Chair in Music and Learning, spearheaded by professor Jonathan Bolduc. "On the educational level, nothing was left to chance," Professor Bolduc stated. "The application supports preschoolers' musical development through age‑appropriate challenges."

"Mazaam contains only authentic recordings— there's absolutely no synthetic music—, making it a complete and beneficial musical experience, and ideal for introducing children to music. Mazaam is a lifelong gift" said the internationally acclaimed violinist Angèle Dubeau, spokesperson for the project.

