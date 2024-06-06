CORNWALL, ON, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Four people have been arrested and arrest warrants issued for four further suspects involved in a large-scale human smuggling ring that funneled illegal migrants into the United States in the area around Cornwall, Ontario.

In July 2022, investigators from the Cornwall Regional Task Force (CRTF) identified and subsequently investigated a human smuggling group who were profiting from organizing and facilitating the illegal movement of migrants from Canada into the United States.

Between July 2022, and June 2023, this group allegedly smuggled hundreds of desperate migrants through communities along the St. Lawrence River across borders into the United States. Migrants were allegedly charged thousands of dollars by the smugglers. Dangerous night-time crossings even cost some migrants their lives.

The RCMP has identified and charged the following:

Thesingarasan Rasiah, 51 yrs old, Montreal , PQ

, PQ Joel Portillo , 38 yrs old, Montreal , PQ

, 38 yrs old, , PQ Justin Rourke , 43 yrs old, Saint Regis , PQ

, 43 yrs old, , PQ Shawna Etienne , 47 yrs old, Kanesatake , PQ

, 47 yrs old, , PQ Mary June Benedict , 48 yrs old, Akwesasne, ON

, 48 yrs old, Akwesasne, ON Cheyenne Lewis , 51 yrs old, Akwesasne, PQ

, 51 yrs old, Akwesasne, PQ Tionna David , 21 yrs old, Saint Regis , PQ

, 21 yrs old, , PQ Michael McCormick , 47 yrs old, Cornwall, ON

The RCMP would like to thank the following agencies for their varied but significant assistance throughout our investigation: OPP; CBSA; Ministry of Finance; AMPS; RCMP Eastern Region: Valleyfield Detachment and Montreal CIS; HSI; USBP; FAMG and FINTRAC. Their assistance was greatly appreciated and contributed to the success of this investigation.

"Many people from all over the world come to North America desperately seeking a better life. Transnational criminal networks are exploiting that desperation to profit from these men, women and families, with no concern for their welfare. While collaboration with our partners was key in bringing this group to justice, I would also like to remind the public to remain vigilant and inform us immediately if they see suspicious activity on our borders to help authorities put an end to this type of dangerous exploitation."

~ Insp. Etienne Thauvette, Officer in charge of Cornwall Detachment, Central Region Federal Policing, Border Integrity Section.

Fast Facts

The CRTF is a joint task force made up of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Ontario Ministry of Finance which works closely with our trusted US partners to combat crime on both sides of the border.

The RCMP's core values guide our daily activities. All our employees are expected to live and model the values in their work. This complex and extensive investigation shows our commitment to serving with excellence. We work collaboratively with communities and partners to ensure the integrity of Canada's borders and to keep Canadians safe and secure.

