TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - The International Experience Canada (IEC) Program empowers young Canadians with opportunities abroad that will help shape their future. IEC facilitates international experiences for young Canadians to gain invaluable skills, broaden their horizons, and return home ready to thrive in today's global job market.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced the launch of an innovative marketing campaign designed to immerse young Canadians in the life-changing opportunities they could experience by working and travelling abroad with IEC.

The new campaign blends dynamic in-person exhibits with an interactive digital experience, providing a unique platform for youth to picture themselves in a new place, and get a glimpse of the culture, work opportunities and lifestyle of some of IEC's partner destinations.

Over the next several weeks, the in-person exhibits will be popping up in food courts and dining halls in Toronto and Vancouver. Five IEC partner countries—Belgium, Finland, Italy, South Korea and New Zealand—will be featured in these interactive booths, showcasing various aspects of their countries and unique cultures.

For those who can't make it in person, the interactive digital experience gives visitors nationwide access to this experience and matches users with at least three possible IEC partner destinations based on their preferences and interests.

Quotes:

"This campaign is about more than just promoting work and travel abroad—it is about unlocking possibilities for young Canadians so that they have the chance to gain the skills and experiences they need to be competitive in today's job market. Through accessible and immersive exhibits and digital content, we hope to inspire them to discover the IEC program and seize the opportunities that will shape their personal and professional growth."

– The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Quick facts:

IEC has reciprocal agreements with over 35 countries and foreign territories that allow Canadian youth (ages 18 to 35) to work and travel in partner countries and territories through overseas work permits, and allow international youth to do the same in Canada .

. The in-person IEC campaign will be launched in Toronto ( February 13 to 16 at The Well and February 19 to 22 at Chefs Hall ) and Vancouver ( March 6 to 9 at The Amazing Brentwood and March 13 to 16 at CF Richmond Centre), with an additional digital experience available nationwide.

Associated links:

Follow us:

SOURCE Citizenship and Immigration Canada

Contacts for media only: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Press Secretary, Minister's Office, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations: Communications Sector, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]