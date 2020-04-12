International Development & Relief Foundation Partners with Conquer Covid-19 in Support of Canada's Healthcare Community

Donations being accepted to purchase much-needed Personal Protective Equipment

TORONTO, April 12, 2020 /CNW/ - IDRF (International Development & Relief Foundation) is pleased to announce it has partnered with Conquer COVID-19 to accept donations that will be used to procure Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other essential supplies for Canada's healthcare community.

Donations for the Conquer COVID-19 fundraising campaign can be made on the IDRF website at: www.idrf.com/conquercovid19 . Tax receipts will be issued for all donations.

The COVID-19 pandemic is stretching the limits of Canada's healthcare system and putting frontline workers at risk as they work without adequate protective equipment to save the lives of Canadians. IDRF and Conquer COVID-19 are working together to raise funds so that face shields, surgical masks, respirators, gowns, and other urgently needed supplies can be provided to healthcare workers in their fight to prevent the spread of COVID-19 across Canada.

"In Canada, our frontline healthcare workers have been doing an outstanding job and are working around the clock to ensure people affected by the virus receive the care they need," said Mahmood Qasim, CEO of IDRF. "Our organization is pleased to support the heroic efforts of Canada's healthcare community by partnering with Conquer COVID-19."

Since its creation some three weeks ago, the Conquer COVID-19 team has already distributed or facilitated the donation of thousands of items – including gloves, masks, gowns, face shields, two-way baby monitors, etc. – to healthcare workers throughout the GTA and along the Ottawa to Hamilton corridor. And with the continued generous support of Canadians, many more urgently needed items will make their way to healthcare workers across the country.

About Conquer COVID-19

Conquer COVID-19 is a grassroots incubator that is facilitating access to personal protective equipment (PPE) and other priority products and supplies that are essential for frontline healthcare workers and primary care providers in treating patients and minimizing the spread of the virus. The multidisciplinary team of more than 70 volunteers includes frontline healthcare workers, engineers, business leaders, entrepreneurs, medical students, and NGO members that are joining together to tackle pressing issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Conquer COVID-19 has support from a broad range of Canadian society including hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser and actor Ryan Reynolds, as well as from businesses such as Toys 'R' Us, Volvo Car Canada, XYZ Storage, and VTech. For additional information, visit conquercovid19.ca .

About IDRF:

IDRF is a Canadian registered charitable organization dedicated to empowering disadvantaged people in Canada and around the world. The organization has an enviable reputation as one of Canada's best-run charities and has been recognized by third-party organizations such as the Financial Post and MoneySense for its effectiveness, efficiency, and results. IDRF has also been blessed with outstanding leadership and governance, and has board directors who have been publicly recognized with Order of Canada, Order of Ontario, and the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal for volunteerism. Through this joint effort, IDRF will play a critical role in managing donations for Conquer COVID-19 and will ensure funds collected support healthcare workers and that results are monitored.

