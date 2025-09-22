International Business University Expands to Ottawa with New Graduate Campus and January 2026 MBA Intake

Advancing Canada's Next Generation of Business Leaders

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - International Business University (IBU), Ontario's first independent, not-for-profit university dedicated exclusively to business education, is pleased to announce the opening of its new graduate campus at 979 Bank Street in Ottawa. This expansion brings IBU's distinctive model of accessible, industry-aligned, and career-ready business education to the nation's capital—offering advanced degree programs that prepare professionals to lead with impact in a rapidly evolving economy.

IBU's New Campus Launch in Ottawa (CNW Group/International Business University)

The Ottawa campus will launch with two graduate-level Master of Business Administration (MBA) programs specifically designed to address the needs of employers and the future workforce:

MBA in Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurship – empowering emerging leaders to drive innovation, launch ventures, and scale businesses in Canada's fast-changing economy.

– empowering emerging leaders to drive innovation, launch ventures, and scale businesses in fast-changing economy. MBA in Global Business Management – preparing professionals with the strategic, cross-border skills needed to succeed in an interconnected global marketplace.

"As the seat of Canada's federal government and the centre of a thriving innovation ecosystem, Ottawa is a natural home for our university. Anchored by global tech firms, startups and scale-ups, life science advancements, clean energy, and federal research institutions, this is an environment where education, government and industry converge, and where the demand for skilled, future-ready graduates can be met. Through its specialized MBA programs, IBU can support future leaders with accessible, industry ready pathways to advance their skills and careers," said Dr. Asima Vezina, President and Vice-Chancellor. "Our mission is to deliver high-quality education that directly aligns with the employer's needs."

Adding to this, Dr. Alastair Summerlee, Ottawa Campus Academic Principal and a highly respected leader in Canadian higher education, emphasized the significance of IBU's arrival in the capital: "We are excited to launch IBU in Ottawa and to connect with the city's dynamic business and public service communities. With IBU's personalized,

industry-aligned approach, our students will graduate equipped to make meaningful contributions to Ottawa's economy and to Canada's future."

At the heart of IBU's distinct approach are its Centres of Excellence, including the Future Talent Research Institute and the Centre for Sustainable Business. These hubs ensure IBU's curriculum remains responsive to emerging workforce trends, sustainability imperatives, and the evolving needs of employers.

Through small, connected classes led by industry-engaged faculty, IBU has earned a reputation for personalized, future-focused business education. Its programs integrate research insights, skill enhancements, practical experience, and employer partnerships to ensure every graduate is prepared to succeed in a global, purpose-driven skilled economy.

The Ottawa campus will welcome its first cohort of graduate students in January 2026, offering the MBA in Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurship (TIE) and the MBA in Global Business Management (GBM) through flexible formats including online, on-campus hybrid delivery, and both French and English immersion options.

The opening of the Ottawa campus marks a major step in IBU's growing national footprint and underscores its commitment to delivering accessible, innovative business education across Canada.

About International Business University

International Business University (IBU) is Ontario's first independent, not-for-profit university exclusively dedicated to business education. Guided by its mission to provide accessible, affordable, and personalized learning, IBU prepares graduates to thrive in a global, purpose-driven economy.

With Centres of Excellence such as the Future Talent Research Institute and the Centre for Sustainable Business, IBU ensures its curriculum is continuously aligned with employer demands and emerging workforce needs. Through small class sizes, industry-engaged faculty, and innovative teaching methods, IBU delivers a graduate education that is practical, globally relevant, and deeply connected to the real world of business.

From its foundation, IBU has integrated sustainability, innovation, and industry collaboration into every program—positioning itself as a forward-looking institution committed to shaping Canada's next generation of business leaders.

For media inquiries, please contact: Flossy Lobo, Email: [email protected]