International Australian Bushfire Recovery Appeal launched for animals

Colin Saravanamuttoo, Executive Director, World Animal Protection in Canada, said:

"It is heart-breaking to see the devastation in Australia. With more than a billion animals already killed by the raging bushfires, and with that number expected to increase, compassionate Canadians are providing funds for recovery efforts.

"Those animals that have survived now face severe loss of habitat, threat of starvation and dehydration, lack of shelter and increased predator threat. The devastating drought and fires have hit wildlife habitats so hard; recovery efforts will be critical.

"Local animal organizations in Australia are currently responding to the bushfires and are doing an incredible job to give surviving animals a chance. While immediate response is essential it is also important that we begin planning for long-term recovery efforts for these unique animal populations now, and that's where we can help."

World Animal Protection is a global organization with a fulltime Disaster Management Team, ready to be deployed, for disasters of any scale, in consultation with local emergency services and lead agencies.

With more than fifty years' experience in disaster response, recovery and preparedness, the team also brings recent expertise from disaster responses in the Amazon, Southern Africa, Indonesia, Mongolia, the Philippines and Haiti.

World Animal Protection has worked actively with governments, communities and individuals in disasters all over the world, protecting animals in over 270 disaster responses, in over 80 countries.

Donate here to the World Animal Protection Bushfire Recovery Appeal.

About World Animal Protection

From our offices around the world, including Australia, Brazil, Kenya, the US and Canada, we move the world to protect animals. Last year, we gave more than 3 billion animals better lives through our campaigns that focus on animals in the wild, animals in disasters, animals in communities and animals in farming. For more information visit www.worldanimalprotection.ca

