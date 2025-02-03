IntermodeX Announces Construction of LinX Logistics Facility at the Port of Prince Rupert

PRINCE RUPERT, BC, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - IntermodeX is pleased to announce the development of LinX, a cutting-edge transload and logistics facility strategically located at the Port of Prince Rupert (PRPA). Designed to support global cargo owners, ocean carriers and forwarders, LinX will leverage Prince Rupert gateway's natural advantages and IntermodeX's advanced transload and logistics capabilities along with CN's extensive rail network.

Set to launch in Q1 2027, Phase 1 will span over 30 acres and feature a 100-door facility, providing seamless transloading for both import and export cargo between North America and the Asia-Pacific region. The LinX facility will be the anchor tenant of the newly developed South Kaien Import Logistics Park (SKILP), a joint venture between PRPA and Metlakatla Development Corporation.

"We're excited to partner with IntermodeX. Their global reach and logistics experience is the cornerstone of SKILP and a springboard for future development." said Ryan Leighton, SKILP Director.

Shaun Stevenson, President & CEO, Prince Rupert Port Authority adds "It is imperative to offer customers robust logistics services including trucking, transloading, and rail as we increase our competitiveness and grow container volumes at the Port of Prince Rupert. IntermodeX brings experience, scale, and valuable expertise to our fully integrated, intermodal ecosystem."

IntermodeX will enhance supply chain resilience by connecting all points in Asia with key distribution hubs in Eastern Canada and the U.S. Midwest. Matthew May, President of IntermodeX, stated, "The Port of Prince Rupert is North America's closest gateway to Asia, making projects like LinX essential for improving supply chain efficiency and reducing disruptions. Our decision to invest in and operate this development was driven by our longstanding regional presence and strong local support, allowing us to ensure quality and efficiency."

Lauren Offenbecher, President of SSA Marine's conventional division adds, "Prince Rupert and Canada are key growth markets for our business. As ocean carriers and cargo owners look to diversify their port options, we see significant potential in Prince Rupert to support this shift and create meaningful opportunities for our clients."

About IntermodeX

IntermodeX, an SSA Marine Enterprise, is a leading provider of integrated intermodal logistics services, connecting cargo movements by container, rail, barge, and truck to global and local markets. As the only logistics provider operating in both Prince Rupert and Vancouver, IntermodeX has served clients and ports across British Columbia for over 30 years.

For more information on LinX and IntermodeX, please visit www.rupertadvantage.com.

SOURCE IntermodeX Logistics Ltd.

Press Inquiries: Matthew May, President, IntermodeX, Email: [email protected], Phone: 604-232-2604