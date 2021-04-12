Intermap to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on April 15

Invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

DENVER, April 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Intermap Technologies (TSX: IMP) (OTCQX: ITMSF) ("Intermap" or the "Company"), a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions, today announced that Patrick A. Blott, Intermap Chairman and CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on April 15, 2021.

DATE: Thursday, April 15, 2021

TIME: 12:00 PM ET

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real time. If attendees are unable to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will be made available after the event. It is recommended that investors register in advance and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Intermap is a geospatial solutions company that is well-positioned in several high growth markets, including government, drones, insurance, telecommunications and satellite orthorectification. The Company has patented technology, a proprietary data library and innovative software to meet the demands of the geospatial industry. With a long history of collecting, processing, analyzing and delivering 3D terrain data, from all sources, Intermap answers questions and solves problems with speed, accuracy, recency, and global scale, made simple for non-expert users. The Company is a world leader in producing 3D elevation models, used by governments and businesses to understand their terrain environment.

The global geospatial market is approximately $552 billion in size. Having eliminated its corporate debt and rebuilt its pipeline, Intermap is poised to capitalize on the broad, deep and growing demand for geospatial solutions.

Recent Company Highlights

Increased demand for NEXTView™ aviation dataset leads to subscription-based strategic agreement with Wingcopter GmbH

Supports digital infrastructure with orthorectification as-a-service to orthorectify 200 airports with up to 1-meter accuracy

Partners with Anchor Point to support wildfire underwriting with new version of No-HARM wildfire model available in InsitePro®

Intermap Reader Advisory

About Intermap Technologies

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX: IMP; OTCQX: ITMSF) is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions. The Company's proprietary NEXTMap® database and value-added geospatial data management, processing, analytics, fusion and orthorectification software and solutions are utilized across a range of industries that rely on accurate, high-resolution elevation data, including aviation, engineering, environmental planning, government markets, hydrology, insurance, land management, law enforcement and patrol, oil and gas, renewable energy, telecommunications, transportation and utilities. Intermap's commercial applications include location-based intelligence, risk assessment, geographic information systems, global positioning systems and 3D visualization. For more information, please visit www.intermap.com.

