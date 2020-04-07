Interlapse Reports Strong Performance on Key Metrics From Its Virtual Currency Platform

VANCOUVER, April 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian-based FinTech applications company, Interlapse Technologies Corp. (TSXV: INLA / OTCQB: INLAF), reports strong growth from the Company's owned and operated, non-custodial, virtual currency platform, Coincurve.com.

In March 2020, Coincurve posted its best performing month with an increase of 163% in processed transactions and an increase of 60% in revenues, compared to the previous three-month average.

These results do not include any transaction volume or revenue from the recently announced acquisition of BuyBitcoinCanada.com on March 31, 2020, which is now being integrated into the Coincurve platform.

Considering that Coincurve is a relatively new enterprise, which launched on June 19, 2019 and currently serves only Canadian customers; the organic growth of the platform is extremely encouraging.

More importantly, the performance demonstrates the significant potential of the Company's revenue-generating model, paving the way for global expansion. On this point, and given the strong backdrop developing for virtual currency, the Company remains committed to executing its international expansion strategy.

About Interlapse Technologies Corp.

Interlapse Technologies Corp. is a FinTech applications company accelerating the global mega-trend of virtual currency adoption. Our signature product coincurve.com enables a simple, safe way to buy and spend Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash.

To learn more, visit www.interlapse.com.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of Interlapse. In making the forward-looking statements, Interlapse has applied certain assumptions that are based on information available, including Interlapse's strategic plan for the near and mid-term. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Interlapse does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Interlapse Technologies Corp.

For further information: Ashley Garnot, Corporate Development, Phone: 1.604.669.0912, Email: [email protected], Website: www.interlapse.com

