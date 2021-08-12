Interior Savings Credit Union Scheduled to Implement FICANEX's AI-Powered tunl.™ Chatbot

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Prodigy Ventures Inc. (TSXV: PGV) ("Prodigy" or the "Company") and FICANEX Technology Limited Partnership ("FICANEX Technology"), an entity wholly owned by Prodigy, are thrilled to announce that Interior Savings Credit Union is the latest financial institution to join our growing list of clients who will be implementing tunl.chat. Equipped with AI-powered capabilities, tunl.chat will enable conversational banking for over 72,000 credit union members, as well as thousands of prospective members interested in the financial products and services on the Interior Savings website.

With the power to provide answers in any service category imaginable, Interior Savings members will be able to save time by getting information whenever and wherever they prefer, with the click of a button. tunl.chat has the ability to fully automate up to 70% of member inquiries on a 24/7 basis, which will empower Interior Savings' Member Service Centre to focus on valuable interactions with their members, all while reducing call wait times. Access to extensive data analytics will also help Interior Savings to identify key opportunities to improve the service experience and increase member impact.

"Over the decades, Interior Savings has seen tremendous technological change in the way we service our members. Our goal is to enrich each member's life journey while keeping the human touch in an increasingly digital world. Through tunl.chat, we are able to provide our members with the convenience they need and still continue to service them in a personal and conversational way. We are excited to see how our custom chatbot will assist our members with their everyday questions and enable our staff to do what they do best." says Kathy Conway, President & CEO at Interior Savings Credit Union.

"Interior Savings is a great partner to work with, and I am excited to have them join the list of financial institutions across the country that will be implementing our innovative chatbot solution. The need for digital self-service is growing every day and I believe the trend will only continue as people look to get more personalized assistance from their financial institutions anytime, anywhere." says Andrew Obee, President of FICANEX Technology.

About FICANEX Technology

FICANEX Technology empowers financial services providers to accelerate innovation by providing next-generation digital services in support of financial institutions across Canada, allowing them to effectively compete in the digital era. FICANEX Technology has its roots in collaboration and developed and supports the tunl. Fintech integration marketplace and open banking platform. Today, FICANEX Technology is well known for its tunl.chat solution and its innovative roadmap that focuses on operational efficiency and delivering an improved customer experience for financial institutions of all sizes across Canada.

For more information on FICANEX Technology visit https://Ficanex.Technology

About Interior Savings Credit Union

Interior Savings Credit Union is a financial institution built on cooperative principles located in British Columbia with assets exceeding $2.1 billion and services over 72,000 members across 21 branches. Interior Savings Credit Union strives to make a positive difference in people's lives and serve their members and communities by using local money for local good.

For more information on Interior Savings visit www.interiorsavings.com

About Prodigy Ventures Inc.

Prodigy delivers Fintech innovation. The Company provides leading edge platforms, including IDVerifact™ for digital identity, and tunl.™ for open banking and customer chat support, coupled with seamless integration of our partners best-of-breed Fintech platforms. Our services business, Prodigy Labs™, integrates and customizes our platforms for unique enterprise customer requirements, and provides technology services for digital identity, open banking, payments and digital transformation. Digital transformation services include strategy, architecture, design, project management, agile development, quality engineering and staff augmentation. Prodigy has been recognized as one of Canada's fastest growing companies with multiple awards.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risk factors set forth in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2021, a copy of which is filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. These statements are made as at the date hereof and unless otherwise required by law, the Company does not intend, or assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

