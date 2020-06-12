OTTAWA, ON, June 12, 2020 /CNW/ - The Sixties Scoop is a dark and terrible chapter in Canada's history. Working together to bring a meaningful resolution to its painful legacy is an important step in the journey of reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

Today the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, confirmed that compensation has started flowing to Sixties Scoop survivors as part of the Sixties Scoop settlement agreement.

In response to delays caused by COVID-19, class counsel, with Canada's support, brought a motion before the Courts to allow interim payments to be made to eligible class members immediately. The Federal Court granted this order on June 1st, and the Ontario Superior Court of Justice issued its order on June 2nd. Canada is committed to ensuring that class members receive compensation under the Sixties Scoop settlement as soon as possible and welcomes the courts' decisions.

Despite the deadline suspensions in place to respond to COVID-19, the claims administrator is working diligently to process claims, and where possible, approve them. Survivors whose applications are approved in the weeks and months ahead will also receive the interim payment.

This settlement represents a historic milestone in Canada's efforts to address the harm done by the Sixties Scoop, but it is only the first step. The Government is committed to resolving outstanding claims with other Indigenous people affected by the Sixties Scoop, including Métis and non-status Indians.

For the latest information on claims processing, please consult the claims administrator's web site: www.sixtiesscoopsettlement.info.

"Sixties Scoop survivors have waited far too long to be recognized and for the harm done to them to be acknowledged. Interim payments, which have now begun, ensures survivors will start receiving compensation under the settlement agreement as soon as possible. Compensation alone cannot heal the past and much work remains to address the harm done by the Sixties Scoop. We will continue to work with Indigenous partners so that we can foster the healing needed by survivors, families and communities."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, M.D., P.C., M.P.

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

The Sixties Scoop settlement agreement combines individual compensation with forward-looking investments to support Sixties Scoop survivors in their journey toward healing.

The settlement also provides a $50 million investment for the establishment of an independent, charitable Foundation open to all Indigenous peoples to support healing, wellness, education, language, culture and commemoration.

The claims process is being administered by Collectiva, an independent firm, outside of the Government. Further information about the process can be found at: www.sixtiesscoopsettlement.info.

