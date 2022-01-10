Interest in Pardons "intense" since government filing fee reduction, says Pardon CEO

The change in filing fee fulfills an election promise made by the Liberal government and rolls back the substantial increase originally imposed by the previous Conservative government in 2012. At that time, the government's filing fee was $150.00 but was increased, along with other changes to the Criminal Records Act.

"This reduction of the government's filing fee for Pardon applicants across Canada is significant. The previous increase was disappointing for many Canadians and residents looking to take this step. We are ecstatic for this change, which will benefit Pardon Applications of Canada applicants both current and future," said Ketko in a public statement released on the company's website just days before the change was made. "This was something we've been lobbying for."

Ketko, who co-founded Pardon Applications of Canada in 2011, added that the reduced filing fee makes paying for a Pardon much more comfortable financially, especially for those hit hard by the pandemic or struggling with employment issues. Since 2011, the private firm which offers 14 nationwide offices across Canada, has responded to, and processed more than 1 million Pardon application inquiries, applications, and requests.

The reduced filing fee is only one cost to obtain a Pardon (Record Suspension) in Canada. Other costs the applicant should expect include fingerprinting, court & police fees, and local record checks. Those wanting to apply can either attempt the process on their own or retain an accredited service to complete the Pardon process on their behalf. Either way, the significant decrease in filing fee once the Pardon application is formally submitted to the Parole Board of Canada for their independent decision will save applicants hundreds of dollars.

In Canada, both a "Pardon" and "Record Suspension" exist independently, although the net result of the two are virtually the same. Technically, a Pardon is applicable to individuals in which their most recent offence date occurred before March 13, 2012, whereas thereafter, it's a Record Suspension. Either way, once the application is approved by the Parole Board of Canada, the individual's publicly visible criminal record is sealed, meaning that the Pardoned applicant can confidently apply for employment or volunteer without concern of a background check, amongst other benefits. Applicants looking to see if they're eligible for a Pardon under the reduced filing fee can get a free qualification from Pardon Applications of Canada on their website or by calling 866-383-9744. The company boasts an A+ BBB (Ottawa) accreditation with a 4.81/5 verified customer review rating.

