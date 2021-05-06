InterCure Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Yossi Boker, Head, Business Development, Israel, TMX Group, joined representatives from InterCure Ltd. ("InterCure") (TSX: INCR.U), a leading and top performing Israeli cannabis company, to celebrate the company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

InterCure is engaged in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharma-grade cannabis-based products. The products are distributed to hospitals, pharmacies, research, and government organizations. For more information, visit: http://www.intercure.co