InterCure Virtually Opens The Market
May 06, 2021, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Yossi Boker, Head, Business Development, Israel, TMX Group, joined representatives from InterCure Ltd. ("InterCure") (TSX: INCR.U), a leading and top performing Israeli cannabis company, to celebrate the company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.
InterCure is engaged in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharma-grade cannabis-based products. The products are distributed to hospitals, pharmacies, research, and government organizations. For more information, visit: http://www.intercure.co
Date: Thursday May 6, 2021
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
