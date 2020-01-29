Interchange Financial launches simplified no-fee service for sending money online to the USA from Canada

The new service allows senders to transfer funds quickly and conveniently to the US from Canada while benefitting from Interchange Financial's market-leading CAD to USD exchange rates

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Interchange Financial Corporation, a leading Canadian cross-currency payments company, is pleased to announce the launch of Send Money to USA, a service that allows users to transfer money to the United States with just a few clicks and without incurring any transfer fees. Senders will automatically benefit from Interchange Financial's leading CAD to USD exchange rates.

By creating a service exclusively for the transfer of money between Canada and the US, Interchange Financial is able to offer clients a simplified and secure no-fee method for transferring funds to the US from Canada. Send Money to USA is not only less expensive than traditional options but also more convenient.

"We believe that successful online financial services of the future will be those providing focused uses at leading prices and this service is another example of our approach", said Sepehr Karkhanechi, COO and co-founder, Interchange Financial. "Send Money to USA is designed specifically to meet the needs of Canadians transferring money to the US. The service allows users to transfer funds to the US quickly, conveniently, and inexpensively. This is another step in our effort to provide Canadians with a full set of cross-currency payment solutions using the latest innovations in fintech and consumer finance."

Canadians can book their transfers between Canada and the US today with just a few clicks by visiting the company's website. Alternatively, they can begin by contacting an Interchange Financial representative for further information.

About Interchange Financial Corporation

Interchange Financial Corporation (IFC) is a Canadian cross-currency payments company that seeks to harness the power of technology and financial expertise to deliver innovative services and exceptional pricing to our clients. To learn more, please visit https://interchangefinancial.com.

For further information: Interchange Financial Corporation, 1 (416) 227-7799, [email protected]

