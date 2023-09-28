CALGARY, AB, Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Inter Pipeline ("IPL") today announced the appointment of Mr. Paul Hawksworth as President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), effective November 1, 2023.

Mr. Paul Hawksworth, IPL's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), will succeed current President and CEO and Brookfield Infrastructure Operating Partner, Mr. Brian Baker. Mr. Baker will remain engaged with IPL as Board Chair while IPL's current Chair, Ms. Deborah Close will continue to serve as an independent board member. IPL would like to thank Ms. Close for her contributions since joining the Board in 2021.

View PDF Inter Pipeline Announces Paul Hawksworth as President & CEO; Doug Wright, CFO (CNW Group/Inter Pipeline Ltd.)

"Over the past two years, Paul has played an instrumental role in Inter Pipeline's transformation following its acquisition by Brookfield Infrastructure," said Mr. Baker. "He is a proven leader with the necessary experience and knowledge to ensure Inter Pipeline continues to execute its strategic vision".

Mr. Hawksworth will assume accountability for the strategic planning and operational performance of IPL's transportation, facilities, and marketing business units while the Heartland Polymers business will remain under the direction of Mr. Todd Karran, CEO Heartland.

Mr. Doug Wright will assume the role of IPL's Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Wright is joining IPL from Brookfield Infrastructure where he was a Vice President. In his time with Brookfield, he played an integral part in the infrastructure operations team where he has focused on financial oversight of Brookfield's midstream portfolio including strategic planning, budgeting and capital markets activities and capital allocation decisions. Since Brookfield's acquisition of IPL, Mr. Wright has worked closely with many members of the IPL team and brings a strong familiarity with its business to the role.

Mr. Wright will be accountable for the execution of key financial strategies and provide leadership and direction in the areas of financial reporting and compliance, corporate finance, tax, treasury, investor relations, enterprise risk management, strategic sourcing, corporate planning & development, and information technology.

Paul Hawksworth Biography

Mr. Hawksworth joined Inter Pipeline in October 2021 from Brookfield Infrastructure where he was a Senior Vice President responsible for evaluating investment opportunities across the midstream sector. Prior to joining Brookfield in 2013, he held mergers and acquisitions advisory roles with leading investment banks and accounting firms focused on upstream joint ventures, midstream acquisitions and downstream refining and marketing assets. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant, a Chartered Business Valuator and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia.

Doug Wright Biography

Mr. Wright has held several roles in Brookfield Infrastructure's finance team and has been actively involved in a number of key transactions. Prior to joining Brookfield in 2016, he was in the assurance and advisory group at Collins Barrow Chartered Accountants. Mr. Wright holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Dalhousie University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline is a major petroleum transportation and natural gas liquids processing business based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Inter Pipeline owns and operates energy infrastructure assets in Western Canada including the Heartland Petrochemical Complex.

Contact Information

Media Relations:

Steven Noble

Manager, Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 403-717-5725

