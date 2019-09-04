Inter Pipeline and Women Building Futures Announce New Partnership

CALGARY, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Empowering women to pursue careers in industrial trades is the objective of a new three-year partnership between Inter Pipeline Ltd. ("Inter Pipeline") (TSX: IPL) and Women Building Futures ("WBF"). Inter Pipeline is investing $580,000 to support WBF in raising awareness and providing pre-apprenticeship training to women in Alberta's Heartland area. This training is offered through WBF's Journeywoman Start program, a 17-week classroom and hands-on pre-apprenticeship training program that introduces students to six different industrial trades.

"Women are generally underrepresented in construction and operations in our industry", said Christian Bayle, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inter Pipeline. "This partnership is a great opportunity to help address this by assisting women to enter the trades and unlock rewarding careers. It also aligns with Inter Pipeline's commitment to diversity and inclusion and helping to create a supportive environment for people to succeed in their chosen trade."

Women are succeeding in the trades every day yet represent a largely untapped resource that has much to contribute to industry and Alberta's economy. Last year, 186 women graduated from WBF programs, 90 percent were employed within the first 6 months of graduation.

"When women enter the trades this benefits their lives, families, communities and the economy. We know that when we work together to create truly inclusive workplaces based on respect, it creates a better environment for everyone," shares Kathy Kimpton, President & Chief Executive Officer of Women Building Futures. "This partnership is critical and will increase awareness of the careers local women can have within the Heartland region."

A number of graduates from WBF's Journeywoman Start program are already working on Inter Pipeline's Heartland Petrochemical Complex construction site with key contractors of the project. Construction of the complex, located in Alberta's Heartland region, began in early 2018 and there are currently almost 1,200 workers on site each day.

About Women Building Futures

Women Building Futures transforms women's lives. Through awareness, training, and opportunity we prepare women for careers leading to economic prosperity. Together with our partners, we champion a more inclusive workforce.

Women Building Futures offers industry recognized training for women looking to enter the construction, maintenance, transportation and homebuilding industries. Over the last 20 years, WBF has grown to become a leading force, working alongside industry, government and communities to provide some of the best skilled trades programming in Canada.

About Inter Pipeline Ltd.



Inter Pipeline is a major petroleum transportation, natural gas liquids processing, and bulk liquid storage business based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Inter Pipeline owns and operates energy infrastructure assets in western Canada and Europe. Inter Pipeline supports the communities where it operates with its iCare fund, which provides charitable donations to initiatives that support those who are vulnerable or underserved. In 2018, over $3 million in contributions were made in addition to over 3000 employee volunteer hours logged.

Inter Pipeline is a member of the S&P/TSX 60 Index and its common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IPL. www.interpipeline.com

