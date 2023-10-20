GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Inter-Cité Construction Ltée will pay $150,000 for arranging with a competitor to allocate territories for paving contracts awarded by the ministère des Transports du Québec.

This payment is part of a settlement reached between the Public Prosecution Service of Canada and Inter-Cité, and filed yesterday in the Superior Court of Quebec. The settlement stems from an investigation by the Competition Bureau into the company's role in a scheme that targeted public contracts in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region between 2008 and 2010.

As part of the settlement, the company has also implemented a corporate compliance program, which is designed to prevent its employees from engaging in other anti-competitive activities.

Inter-Cité will make its $150,000 payment to the Receiver General for Canada within the next 30 days.

"Agreements between competitors, such as those involving the allocation of markets or territories, drive up the cost of public contracts. We are working tirelessly to stop these schemes and we will continue to prosecute all those involved in this type of illegal conduct."

Matthew Boswell

Commissioner of Competition

Agreements between competitors to allocating markets, customers or territories are illegal under the Competition Act .

. When the Competition Bureau finds evidence of a criminal offence, it refers the matter to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada .

. The Bureau strongly encourages anyone who suspects a company or individual of being involved in illegal agreements, such as bid-rigging, price-fixing, market allocation or supply restriction, to report it using its online form .

The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.

