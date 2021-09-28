­Intelocate brings task management, issue resolution, and communications expertise to help Jima with their new national retail network and franchise model

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Intelocate has been working with Jima Cannabis ("Jima") to keep their task management and problem-solving pristine. As Jima continues to open recreational cannabis stores across the country, Intelocate is working behind the scenes to keep communications and operations coordinated.

Jima Cannabis is a BC-based recreational cannabis retail brand with a store in Abbotsford, BC, new locations planned across the country, and who has added another five open and operational stores to their network with the recent acquisition of Ontario-based retailer, High Tea Cannabis Co. ("High Tea"). With an additional 10 stores under development, Jima is a multi-location, national brand with a rapid expansion plan featuring a franchise model. Focused on community, quality local products, and exceptional customer experience, the Jima and High Tea team of budtenders are ready to help cultivate great cannabis experiences through smart product combinations and personalized support.

Across their network, Jima Cannabis will be using Intelocate to assign tasks, streamline communications, log, track and resolve issues to provide a centralized hub for locations to share updates and feedback to retail initiatives. Intelocate provides stores with the ability to report and track the completion of their reported issues. This platform will also be able to help Jima locations talk to the Head Office and vice versa on (1) centralized communications platform.

"Staying connected with stores is critical to our business." Says Jeff Prete, President and GM at Jima Cannabis. "Using Intelocate means we're going to get all stores on the same page so we can get two-way communication on how the customer experience is going, solve emerging issues, and communicate solutions quickly."

Intelocate is the easiest and fastest centralized communications system on the market today to report and resolve issues, incidents, and queries arising in retail and retail locations.

"We're focused on helping companies solve their issues, assign and manage tasks, and provide (1) communications platform for the entire organization." Says Tim McLaughlin , VP of Sales for Intelocate. "The Intelocate platform is flexible and suits many different organizations, from Telecom, Retail, and Cannabis - not to mention many more. We're excited to help partners grow. We're also proud to say we don't upcharge for our partners in Cannabis. We value their business as much as anybody else. We're excited to be a part of Jima's organization and contributing to their success."

About Intelocate

Intelocate works with over 18,000 locations across the world, helping multi-location businesses manage activities and issues across locations. We are the first operations platform that is specifically designed for the complexity of a multi-location business. Find out more at www.intelocate.com

About Jima Cannabis

Jima is the recreational cannabis retail division in the TCap Private Equity portfolio, a private equity firm based in Vancouver BC. The retail network includes locations in British Columbia and Ontario, under their Jima Cannabis and High Tea Cannabis Co. banners, with plans for rapid expansion through corporate and franchise locations across the national Canadian market. The company and Jima brand are based out of BC's west coast with a west coast island attitude and mentality, putting community and people first and curating a selection of local and national cannabis products for sale in-store and online.

SOURCE Intelocate

For further information: Media Contact: Tim McLaughlin, [email protected]