INTELLiSTEM Partners With MÉDIMABS To Create A Biotech Powerhouse Platform

"We are very excited to offer this novel platform to the biopharmaceutical field. Standard platforms struggle to find the best immunogenic epitope. IntelliPeptidome TM allows for a fast and efficient way to identify epitopes suitable for specific monoclonal antibody development," said Dr. Riam Shammaa, MD. Founder and CEO of INTELLiSTEM.

"Having the right epitope from the start is a game-changer for antibody development. This way, using our proprietary platform, we can focus our effort to generate antibodies with a high potential for a range of diagnostic and therapeutic applications. It is like having epitope mapping data of an antibody even before it exists. It allows us to streamline the generation process and minimize the risk of producing non-functional antibodies." said Dr. Pierre-André Scott, Ph.D. Senior Study Director of MÉDIMABS.

About INTELLiSTEM:

INTELLiSTEM is a privately-owned biotechnology company that created the next generation of cell therapy products using stem cells. Its proprietary genetically engineered cell platforms include Super Sentinel Cells™ (SSCs) for cancer therapeutics and IntelliCellsTM for drug discovery and target identification. INTELLiSTEM is currently moving into human trials.

About INTELLiPEPTIDOMETM:

The IntelliPeptidomeTM platform allows for systematic analysis of peptides selected by IntelliCellsTM for triggering efficient and specific immune responses. Besides enabling the discovery of novel epitopes for monoclonal antibody development, IntelliPeptidomeTM can be used for screening large ScFv libraries to allow the engineering novel CAR T-cell recognizing previously unheralded targets expressed on the surface of solid tumours.

The overall set of peptides presented at the cell surface is referred to as the immunopeptidome. The development of new technologies to decipher these sets of peptides is of paramount importance to guide the design of novel anti-cancer immunotherapies

About MÉDIMABS:

MÉDIMABS Inc. (https://medimabs.com/) is a privately-owned life science company. Founded in 2006 in Montreal, Quebec by a group of McGill University researchers to develop high-quality antibodies. MÉDIMABS has a worldwide distribution network for antibodies and has clients, who contract their specialized antibodies development and other services, from North and South America, Europe and Asia. MÉDIMABS' clients include public and private companies, as well as several well-regarded bioscience focused institutions and universities.

