Intellistake Technologies Corp. Appoints Founding Member of Revolut's Crypto Team to Advisory Board

Senior fintech operator joins advisory board: Shailendra Sason brings 17 years of experience across global banking, fintech , and digital asset infrastructure.

Founding member of Revolut's Crypto team: Served as Product Lead, supporting product launches, international expansion, and regulatory filings at the world's most valuable fintech company. 1



Builder of scalable lending and payments systems: Former founding team member at Indifi Technologies, where he helped develop automated SME lending and escrow products at scale; the company has raised over US$100 million.



Policy and technology contributor: Co-author of the World Economic Forum's Future of FinTech: Small Business Finance report and holder of a patent in cloud infrastructure.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Shailendra Sason, a seasoned fintech executive and founding member of Revolut's crypto team, to its Advisory Board.

Mr. Sason brings 17 years of experience spanning banking, lending, and digital asset infrastructure, with a career focused on building regulated, scalable financial and technology platforms. He began his career at IBM India Labs before earning an MBA from the University of Oxford.

He subsequently joined Indifi Technologies as part of the founding team, where he helped build small and medium enterprise lending and escrow products supported by automated underwriting at scale. Indifi Technologies has raised over US$100 million to date. He later worked within the commercial banking division at TSB Bank, focusing on small-ticket lending and marketplace-based distribution.

Mr. Sason then joined Revolut, the world's most valuable fintech company,1 as a founding member of its crypto team and Product Lead, supporting product launches, international expansion, and regulatory work. He later co-founded Solvo, building regulated infrastructure for decentralized finance yield products in local currencies, and subsequently joined SingularityDAO, where he led product development focused on on-chain asset management solutions.

In addition to his operational experience, Mr. Sason co-authored the World Economic Forum's Future of FinTech: Small Business Finance report and holds a patent in cloud infrastructure. He holds an undergrad degree in Computer Science and MBA in Finance and has been recognized under the United Kingdom's Exceptional Talent program for his contributions to the technology sector.

"We're pleased to welcome Shailendra to Intellistake's Advisory Board," said Jason Dussault, Chief Executive Officer of Intellistake Technologies Corp. "This appointment is built on established professional experience, and Shailendra brings a new perspective shaped by years of building regulated fintech and digital asset products. His insight will be valuable as we continue to advance our strategy across all three pillars, including the ongoing development of IntelliScope, and exploring onchain fintech and Agent to Agent payment technologies, marking a strong way to begin 2026"

"Intellistake is focused on developing core technological infrastructure across AI and decentralized systems," said Shailendra Sason. "The progress achieved by the team in such a short period of time is notable, and I'm pleased to contribute to the Company as it continues to execute on its platform foundations."

The Company has granted Mr. Sason a total of 250,000 stock options exercisable at a price of Cdn$1.20 per share for a period of five years from the date of issuance. The stock options are subject to certain vesting conditions.

About Intellistake

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) is developing software solutions that leverage decentralized AI infrastructure to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence. Through validator operations, strategic token participation, and the development of enterprise AI agents, Intellistake seeks to bridges the gap between emerging decentralized networks and real-world industry adoption.

For additional information on the business of Intellistake please refer to https://www.intellistake.ai/ .

