Intellistake Technologies Corp. Advances Singularity Venture Hub Acquisition Following CSE Approval to Close

Canadian Securities Exchange has approved Intellistake to close the Singularity Venture Hub ("SVH") acquisition, with applicable filing requirements to occur on closing.



SVH is in the final stages of the audit of its financial statements , which remains the primary outstanding condition to closing the transaction.



Singularity Venture Hub is an institutional-grade digital asset firm with expertise in treasury management, incubation, and advisory.



The acquisition is intended to strengthen Intellistake's technology platform, building on SVH's existing support of the Company through the establishment of digital wallets, the enablement of third-party staking and validator node operations to support decentralized AI.



SVH manages approximately US$90 million in digital assets , has advised on projects reaching an aggregate US$250* million valuation , and holds Swiss VASP/CASP licensing for non discretionary trading execution, on chain activities and custody operations.



VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the continued progress of its previously announced acquisition of Singularity Venture Hub ("SVH").

The Company confirms that the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has approved Intellistake to close the SVH acquisition (the "Transaction"), subject to certain filing be made prior to or on closing as outlined in CSE policies.

Completion of the Transaction remains subject to completion of the SVH audit and customary closing conditions. The Company anticipates closing the Transaction within the current quarter.

As previously disclosed, SVH is an institutional-grade digital asset firm active across treasury management, incubation, and advisory services. SVH manages approximately US$90 million in digital assets (unaudited), has advised on projects that have reached an aggregate valuation of US$250 million* (unaudited), and operates under Swiss VASP/CASP licensing for non discretionary trading execution, on chain activities and custody operations.

The acquisition is intended to strengthen Intellistake's technology platform, building on SVH's existing support of the Company through the establishment of digital wallets and the enablement of third-party digital asset activities (including staking and validator node operations supporting decentralized AI). These capabilities are expected to further integrate into Intellistake's broader technology stack as the Company continues to develop infrastructure supporting decentralized AI networks.

Jason Dussault, Chief Executive Officer of Intellistake, commented:

"We are working diligently to complete the remaining steps required to close the SVH acquisition. The CSE has approved Intellistake to close the Transaction, subject to certain standard filings, and the audit is the final major item underway. SVH has already been contributing to our technology and operational foundation, and bringing those capabilities fully in-house is an important step as we continue building Intellistake."

The Company will provide further updates as regulatory and operational milestones are achieved.

About Intellistake

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) is developing software solutions that leverage decentralized AI infrastructure to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence. Through validator operations, strategic token participation, and the development of enterprise AI agents, Intellistake seeks to bridges the gap between emerging decentralized networks and real-world industry adoption.

For additional information on the business of Intellistake please refer to https://www.intellistake.ai/ .

About Singularity Venture Hub

Singularity Venture Hub is a digital-asset firm active across treasury management, incubation, and advisory within the AI and Web3 sectors, with established relationships across the SingularityNET ecosystem and broader decentralized-AI landscape.

Information regarding SVH in this news release has been provided by SVH, and the financial information relating to SVH is unaudited at this time. Although the Company does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such is complete or accurate until due diligence has bene completed.

SVH is a private company incorporated pursuant to the laws of Cayman Islands.

To learn more about Singularity Venture Hub, please visit: https://www.singularityventurehub.ai/

*This figure reflects the combined fully diluted values of SVH-incubated clients as calculated in July 2025 during peak crypto market conditions. Valuations are indicative only, not representative of current or guaranteed client value, and remain subject to significant market fluctuations.

