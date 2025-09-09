Intellistake Technologies Corp. Appoints Co-Founder and Digital Currency Expert to Board of Directors

Key Highlights:

Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer Gregory Cowles appointed to Intellistake's Board of Directors

Gregory has over a decade shaping blockchain ecosystems and guiding successful digital currency

Experience across AI and digital asset teams with client portfolios valued at up to $2.5 billion

Specialist in Decentralized Finance ( DeFi ) strategies and lasting relationships at the forefront of decentralized AI ecosystems including Hanson Robotics' Sophia the Robot, one of the world's earliest and most recognizable AI icons & the Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) Alliance — the world's largest and leading global AI collaboration

VANCOUVER, BC , Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Gregory Cowles, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer to its Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Cowles is recognized as one of the leading strategists at the intersection of digital currencies and decentralized artificial intelligence (AI). Since first engaging with Bitcoin in 2013, he has spent more than a decade helping to shape the growth of blockchain ecosystems, guiding successful token launches, and working alongside AI and digital asset teams with client portfolios valued at up to $2.5 billion.

Before co-founding Intellistake, Cowles built a reputation for driving viral growth and market adoption for some of the most high-profile names in emerging technology. His work with Hanson Robotics' Sophia the Robot, one of the world's most recognizable AI icons, and campaigns spanning leading DeFi protocols and decentralized AI networks the ASI Alliance — the largest and leading global AI collaboration — have positioned him as a marketing architect trusted to turn complex technologies into mainstream stories.

"Gregory's appointment to the Board is where he belongs," said Jason Dussault, CEO of Intellistake. "As well as being a co-founder Gregory has consistently proven himself as a leading strategist who sees around corners. His expertise and leadership will continue to be invaluable and paramount for Intellistake, as we advance to our next stages of growth and beyond"

What sets Gregory apart isn't just his track record with small-cap mining operations or his success executing marketing initiatives. It's his genuine belief that complex technology should be accessible to everyone, not just institutional investors, hedge funds, and early-stage venture capital firms.

Over the past four years, Gregory has specialized in the intricate world of DeFi strategies and digital currency launches. As importantly, he has built lasting partnerships with leading decentralized AI ecosystems—relationships that form the backbone of Intellistake's strategic approach.

"The combination of traditional finance expertise and digital asset innovation isn't just our competitive advantage," explains Cowles. "It's our responsibility to investors who deserve access to these opportunities without needing a computer science degree or a crypto wallet."

As Intellistake continues to democratize access to the intersection of AI and blockchain technology, Gregory's formal role on the Board ensures that the company's strategic direction remains grounded in both market realities and technological possibilities.

In connection with Mr. Cowles appointed to the Board of Directors, Mr. Olen Aasen has resigned as a director of the Company. Mr. Aasen will continue in his role as legal counsel to the Company. The Board of Directors wishes to thank Mr. Aasen for his contributions during his tenure as a director and looks forward to his continuing support and advice in his role as legal counsel.

About Intellistake

Intellistake's mission is to provide traditional investors with regulated access to the intersection of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, through familiar stock exchange mechanisms. The Company seeks to eliminate technical barriers including digital asset wallet management and private key security, while addressing the institutional access gap that has historically limited participation to celebrities and venture capitalists with early access to private AI companies.

For additional information on the business of Intellistake please refer to https://www.intellistake.ai/ .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to the Company that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, all statements in respect of the Company's growth and development, the operations and business segments of the Company, support for decentralized AI and blockchain networks and the expected contributions of Mr. Cowles.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability; the technology and blockchain industries in which the Company intends to focus its business in will grow at the rate and in the manner expected; the ability to attract qualified personnel; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's services; the Company creates strategies to mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the Company remains compliant with all applicable laws and securities regulations; the Company engages and collaborates with local experts, as necessary, to address jurisdiction-specific matters and ensures compliance with foreign regulations to avoid penalties; the Company addresses any potential cybersecurity threats promptly and effectively; and the ability to successfully deploy the new business strategy as a result of the change of business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; failure to raise the capital necessary to fund its operations; inability to create strategies to mitigate the risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the costs of regulation in the digital asset industries increase to the extent that the Company is no longer generating sufficient returns for shareholders; failure to promptly and effectively address cybersecurity threats; insufficient resources to maintain its operations on a competitive basis; and the actual costs, timing and future plans differs expectations; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the Company's success may depend on the continued involvement of key personnel, including advisors, whose involvement cannot be guaranteed; institutional adoption of decentralized AI infrastructure remains uncertain and may not occur at the pace or scale anticipated; evolving regulatory frameworks, including those related to AI (such as Canada's proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act), may impose additional compliance burdens or restrict certain business activities; valuation figures are based on publicly available market data and internal assessments at the time of the referenced transactions and may not reflect current or future valuations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; failure to attract qualified personnel, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

SOURCE Intellistake Technologies Corp.

Company Contact: Alice Cherrington, VP of Communications, [email protected], +1 (888) 480-5052