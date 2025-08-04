Intellistake Technologies Corp. Announces OTCQB Quotation

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Market under the symbol "ISTKF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "ISTK".

The Company expects that the quotation on OTCQB will provide greater visibility and convenience of trading for US investors, resulting in enhanced liquidity and greater reach.

OTCQB is a premier and established market for entrepreneurial and development-stage companies to trade in the United States. It is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. OTCQB offers companies the opportunity to build their visibility, expand their liquidity and diversify their shareholder base on an established public market. Investors in the United States can learn more about the Company on its OTC Markets profile page located via the following URL: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ISTKF/overview

About Intellistake:

Intellistake's mission is to provide traditional investors with regulated access to the intersection of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, through familiar stock exchange mechanisms. The Company eliminates technical barriers including digital asset wallet management and private key security, while addressing the institutional access gap that has historically limited participation to celebrities and venture capitalists with early access to private AI companies.

For additional information on Intellistake, please refer to https://www.intellistake.ai/ .

Intellistake has very recently completed the change of business transaction and is presently at an early stage of development. It has not yet acquired any digital assets, nor has it commenced validator and staking operations. It has also not yet developed any AI technology solutions. With the change of business completed it will now commence the execution of the business plan described in the Listing Statement dated June 30, 2025 and filed with the Canadian Securities Exchange and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . It is important to note that as with any investment there are risks including that digital assets remain an emerging assets class with government regulation still under development, there has been significant volatility in digital assets and their value can decline rapidly, historical performance of digital assets in not indicative of their future performance and global digital asset demand may not continue to increase due to global financial conditions and other factors. Intellistake is a start-up that does not have the same access to capital as other larger more established companies. Please refer to "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information" and the Listing Statement for additional details on the risks associated with the Company's business.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to the Company that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, all statements in respect of the Company's growth and development, the operations and business segments of the Company; details of planned validator operations, and expectations regarding the market for digital currencies, tokenization and decentralized AI.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability; the technology and blockchain industries in which the Company intends to focus its business in will grow at the rate and in the manner expected; the ability to attract qualified personnel; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's services; the Company creates strategies to mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the Company remains compliant with all applicable laws and securities regulations; the Company engages and collaborates with local experts, as necessary, to address jurisdiction-specific matters and ensures compliance with foreign regulations to avoid penalties; the Company addresses any potential cybersecurity threats promptly and effectively; and the ability to successfully deploy the new business strategy as a result of the change of business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; failure to raise the capital necessary to fund its operations; inability to create strategies to mitigate the risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the costs of regulation in the digital asset industries increase to the extent that the Company is no longer generating sufficient returns for shareholders; failure to promptly and effectively address cybersecurity threats; insufficient resources to maintain its operations on a competitive basis; and the actual costs, timing and future plans differs expectations; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; failure to attract qualified personnel, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

Company Contact: Alice Cherrington, VP of Communications, [email protected], +1 (888) 480-5052