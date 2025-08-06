Intellistake Technologies Corp. Activates Secure Wallet and Validator Infrastructure to Support Blockchain-Based Revenue Operations

Key Highlights:

Secure wallet infrastructure live: Powered by Fireblocks through a partnership with Singularity Venture Hub, enabling institutional-grade self-custody of digital assets.

Validator node operational on Fetch.ai: Part of the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (" ASI "), one of the largest AI digital asset ecosystems, with a combined market cap of approximately $1.66 billion USD and daily trading volume of $133 million USD .

Positioned to stake and support delegation: With infrastructure live, Intellistake is now ready to stake digital assets and support third-party delegation on the Fetch.ai network, where validators currently receive approx 6-8% APR (current 6.83%). The Company anticipates earning an 8% service commission on yield generated through external staking activity.

Institutional-ready infrastructure established: Enables Intellistake to offer institutional clients access to digital assets via secure, self-custodial wallets—without requiring them to manage complex technical systems.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its institutional-grade self-custody wallet and validator infrastructure are now live. This milestone reflects Intellistake's transition into blockchain-based operations, with the largest infrastructure components now in place—strengthening the foundation across its core business pillars.

"With our infrastructure now live, we've taken the first key step toward securely participating in blockchain networks," said Jason Dussault, CEO of Intellistake. "We've established the operational capabilities to support validator activity, digital asset management, and future growth in decentralized technologies."

Intellistake's self-custody infrastructure was developed in collaboration with Singularity Venture Hub ("SVH"), leveraging Fireblocks—a trusted institutional platform used by leading digital asset managers. The system incorporates advanced security features such as multi-party computation ("MPC") and SGX-secured transfer environments, allowing Intellistake to store and manage digital assets in a fully segregated, non-custodial environment.

This ensures that Intellistake and its enterprise partners retain full ownership and control over their digital assets at all times, with institutional-grade protection.

"This is a critical foundation for any serious digital asset venture," said Alessandro Spanò, Chief Operating Officer of Singularity Venture Hub. "By launching both MPC-based self-custody infrastructure and becoming a node validator, Intellistake has addressed two of the most essential components of digital asset readiness. These systems are key to enabling secure asset control, protocol-level participation, and future integration with institutional digital asset strategies."

In addition to its wallet system, Intellistake has launched its validator node on the Fetch.ai (FET) network. Validator nodes help power decentralized networks by verifying and processing activity on the blockchain. In return for this work, network protocols issue staking yield—a process where the operator is compensated for maintaining essential digital infrastructure.

Fetch.ai is a blockchain-based artificial intelligence platform and a core asset of the ASI Alliance. With a market capitalization of approximately $1.66 billion USD and daily trading volume of $133 million USD1—making it one of only eight AI tokens globally to surpass the $1 billion USD mark and ranking in the top five for daily trading volume among AI-focused digital assets.

With this validator node now operational, Intellistake is positioned to:

Support its own digital asset operations by staking FET;

operations by staking FET; Allow external FET token holders to delegate FET to its node; and

holders to delegate FET to its node; and Facilitate blockchain network participation for enterprise clients.

Staking yield is determined by the network and distributed to participants that contribute infrastructure. Fetch.ai validators currently receive approximately 6–8% annual yield; at this time, the estimated annual percentage returns ("APR") is currently 6.83%4. However, APR depends on network activity and protocol conditions and are not guaranteed.

When third-party FET holders connect their tokens to Intellistake's node, the Company anticipates earning a service commission of 8% on the yield generated. Intellistake with its partners also has the infrastructure in place to support enterprise clients entering the blockchain ecosystem. The Company can onboard institutions by facilitating secure, self-custodial wallets and connecting them to compliant blockchain infrastructure—without requiring them to manage complex digital systems.

These resources will provide institutions and partners with greater transparency into Intellistake's infrastructure and its role within decentralized AI networks.

With its wallet and validator infrastructure fully operational, Intellistake is now equipped to support digital asset participation securely and at scale. A follow-up announcement will confirm the Company's initial token acquisitions and validator-related activities as it moves forward with on-chain operations.

Starting at 12:00 noon EST on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, third-party FET token holders will be able to visit our website and delegate their FET tokens to the Intellistake validator.

About Intellistake

For additional information on the business of Intellistake please refer to https://www.intellistake.ai/ .

Intellistake has very recently completed the change of business transaction and is presently at an early stage of development. It has not yet acquired any digital assets, nor has it commenced validator and staking operations. It has also not yet developed any AI technology solutions. With the change of business completed it will now commence the execution of the business plan described in the Listing Statement dated June 30, 2025 and filed with the Canadian Securities Exchange and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. It is important to note that as with any investment there are risks including that digital assets remain an emerging assets class with government regulation still under development, there has been significant volatility in digital assets and their value can decline rapidly, historical performance of digital assets is not indicative of their future performance and global digital asset demand may not continue to increase due to global financial conditions and other factors. Intellistake is a start-up that does not have the same access to capital as other larger more established companies. Please refer to "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information" and the Listing Statement for additional details on the risks associated with the Company's business.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to the Company that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, all statements in respect of the Company's anticipated validator operations including staking digital assets and supporting third-party delegation, anticipated APR from operations, staking activities, ability to operate and provide secure custody, potential to attract institutional grade clients, service commissions and future participation in blockchain networks.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability; the technology and blockchain industries in which the Company intends to focus its business in will grow at the rate and in the manner expected; the ability to attract qualified personnel; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's services; the Company will create strategies to mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the Company remains compliant with all applicable laws and securities regulations; the Company engages and collaborates with local experts, as necessary, to address jurisdiction-specific matters and ensures compliance with foreign regulations to avoid penalties; the ability to maintain infrastructure, attract enterprise clients, and operate within evolving regulatory frameworks; the Company addresses any potential cybersecurity threats promptly and effectively; and the ability to successfully deploy the new business strategy as a result of the change of business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; failure to raise the capital necessary to fund its operations; inability to create strategies to mitigate the risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the costs of regulation in the digital asset industries increase to the extent that the Company is no longer generating sufficient returns for shareholders; failure to promptly and effectively address cybersecurity threats; insufficient resources to maintain its operations on a competitive basis; and the actual costs, timing and future plans differs from expectations; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; failure to attract qualified personnel, labour disputes; volatility in the price of digital assets such as FET; changes in staking yield rates; network protocol updates that may affect validator operations; delays in onboarding enterprise clients; regulatory developments that may impact the Company's ability to offer staking or wallet services; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

SOURCE Intellistake Technologies Corp.

Company Contact: Alice Cherrington, VP of Communications, [email protected], +1 (888) 480-5052