Intellistake Advances Deployment Schedule on AI Software Development Contract with PowerBank Corporation

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) provides a deployment update on its previously announced C$278,000 AI software contract (February 5, 2026) with PowerBank Corporation (NASDAQ: SUUN).

The public-facing AI communications agent has completed development and configuration and has been delivered to PowerBank for structured internal validation. Production integration is anticipated following completion of internal review.

Internal validation represents the final stage prior to production integration and go-live deployment.

IntelliScope, Intellistake's bespoke internal multi-agent business intelligence platform, remains on schedule within the broader contracted engagement.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an operational update regarding its AI software contract with PowerBank Corporation ("PowerBank").

This update relates to the previously announced C$278,000 AI software contract dated February 5, 2026, under which Intellistake is building and deploying AI agent platforms including a public-facing AI communications system and IntelliScope, its internal multi-agent business intelligence framework (see prior press release).

Development Phase Completed

The Company has completed the development and system configuration phase of the public-facing AI communications agent. The platform has now been delivered into PowerBank's internal environment for formal validation and controlled testing.

Following completion of this internal review stage, production integration into PowerBank's website environment is anticipated.

Jason Dussault, CEO of Intellistake, commented:

"I believe structured AI systems have the potential to become standard infrastructure for public companies. The ability to manage information access in a controlled, intelligent way is very important. What's particularly important here is the articulation of real-time public company data in a clear and structured format. For PowerBank, this means improved consistency in how information is accessed, greater visibility into engagement patterns, and a more efficient internal workflow around public disclosures. As regulatory and disclosure environments continue to evolve, we expect structured AI architectures like this to play an increasingly important role in how companies manage and present information."

Internal Review and Pre-Deployment Validation

The current phase involves structured internal testing, response evaluation, and refinement prior to full production integration.

Liam Harpur, VP of Technology and Development at Intellistake, added:

"Transitioning into internal review is a critical validation stage. The system architecture has been designed to operate within defined disclosure parameters while remaining responsive and context-aware. This phase allows for real-world calibration inside PowerBank's operating environment before public deployment."

Dr. Richard Lu, CEO of PowerBank Corporation., commented:

"We've seen the system demonstrated in action prior to internal review, and it's clear the platform has been carefully architected. The way it structures and surfaces up-to-date company information has the potential to support more efficient internal workflows and clearer external engagement. The validation phase allows us to assess it within our own operating environment before deployment, and we are confident as we move toward integration."

Upon completion of internal validation, the system is expected to proceed to production deployment within PowerBank's website environment, followed by ongoing support.

IntelliScope Development Progress

In parallel, development continues on IntelliScope, Intellistake's bespoke internal multi-agent business intelligence framework for PowerBank. The platform remains on schedule within the broader contracted engagement.

About Intellistake

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) is developing software solutions that leverage decentralized AI infrastructure to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence. Through validator operations, strategic token participation, and the development of enterprise AI agents, Intellistake seeks to bridges the gap between emerging decentralized networks and real-world industry adoption.

For additional information on the business of Intellistake please refer to www.intellistake.com.

About PowerBank Corporation

PowerBank Corporation is an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and owner focusing on distributed and community solar projects in Canada and the USA. The Company develops solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects that sell electricity to utilities, commercial, industrial, municipal and residential off-takers. The Company maximizes returns via a diverse portfolio of projects across multiple leading North America markets including projects with utilities, host off-takers, community solar, and virtual net metering projects. The Company has a potential development pipeline of over one gigawatt and has developed renewable and clean energy projects with a combined capacity of over 100 megawatts built.

To learn more about PowerBank, please visit: www.powerbankcorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to the Company that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, all statements in respect of the Company's growth and development, the operations and business segments of the Company, the services to be provided under the contracts, the expected value of the contracts, the functionality of the technology and its benefits, the timeline for development of the software, Intellistake's strategy as a technology company building enterprise AI systems for both external communications and internal decision-making, and building powerful bridge between traditional finance and decentralized AI infrastructure.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability; the technology and blockchain industries in which the Company intends to focus its business in will grow at the rate and in the manner expected; the ability to attract qualified personnel; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's services; the Company creates strategies to mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the Company remains compliant with all applicable laws and securities regulations and applicable licensing requirements; the Company engages and collaborates with local experts, as necessary, to address jurisdiction-specific matters and ensures compliance with foreign regulations to avoid penalties; the Company addresses any potential cybersecurity threats promptly and effectively; the ability of the Company to develop its technology, acquire customers and have revenue; the ability to successfully deploy the new business strategy as a result of the change of business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; failure to raise the capital necessary to fund its operations; inability to create strategies to mitigate the risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the costs of regulation in the digital asset industries increase to the extent that the Company is no longer generating sufficient returns for shareholders; failure to promptly and effectively address cybersecurity threats; insufficient resources to maintain its operations on a competitive basis; and the actual costs, timing and future plans differs expectations; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the Company's success may depend on the continued involvement of key personnel, including advisors, whose involvement cannot be guaranteed; institutional adoption of decentralized AI infrastructure remains uncertain and may not occur at the pace or scale anticipated; evolving regulatory frameworks, including those related to AI (such as Canada's proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act), may impose additional compliance burdens or restrict certain business activities; valuation figures are based on publicly available market data and internal assessments at the time of the referenced transactions and may not reflect current or future valuations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; failure to attract qualified personnel, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

Company Contact: Alice Cherrington, VP of Communications, [email protected], +1 (888) 480-5052