Intellistake Provides Scientific Overview of NanoAi's Nanotechnology Detection Process, Validated by One of the World's Leading Scientific Publishers

Following the proposed C$17 million acquisition announced August 4, 2026, Intellistake details the peer-reviewed science, operational capabilities, and leadership behind NanoAi Technologies

Highlights

NanoAi's core nanotechnology detection process was peer-reviewed and published in Scientific Reports , part of the Nature Portfolio, one of the world's leading scientific publishers

, part of the Nature Portfolio, one of the world's leading scientific publishers Published study demonstrated 100% sensitivity (no positive cases missed), 91.36% accuracy, across 84 clinical subjects at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

Lightweight, unobtrusive nanotechnology sensor, stackable and expected to identify multiple distinct threats simultaneously, being designed for enhanced airport security, border protection, and battlefield deployment

Proposed C$17 million acquisition of NanoAi Technologies, founded by 12-year U.S. Navy SEAL veteran Craig Micklich, who is a co-author on the research and would join the Intellistake Board upon closing

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company"), provides the following overview of NanoAi Technologies' ("NanoAi") core detection process and the operational background of its founder, 12-year U.S. Navy SEAL veteran Craig Micklich, in connection with the Company's previously announced proposed acquisition of NanoAi (the "Transaction"). Full transaction details are set out in the Company's press release dated August 4, 2026, available here.

Peer-Reviewed in Scientific Reports (Nature Portfolio)

Craig Micklich (left) during U.S. Navy SEAL service.

NanoAi's core sensing technology has been validated in a peer-reviewed study published in Scientific Reports, part of the Nature Portfolio, one of the world's leading scientific publishing families. Publication requires independent peer review, where qualified scientists with no involvement in the research evaluate the methodology, data, and conclusions before a paper is accepted.

The study, titled "E.Co.Tech-electrochemical handheld breathalyzer COVID sensing technology" was published in March 2022 and is freely accessible at: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-022-08321-x. The research was conducted with the University of Texas at Dallas, Department of Biomedical Engineering, and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi (IRB number REC A-2020-043). Craig Micklich, NanoAi's founder and CEO, is a named co-author.

What the Study Found

The study evaluated whether a portable breath analyzer could screen for COVID-19 by detecting specific trace compounds in exhaled breath.

NanoAi's device uses a proprietary nanotechnology-based sensor to detect specific trace compounds at concentrations as low as 50 parts per billion.

The study tested the device on 84 subjects at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi who were being screened for COVID-19. The device did not miss a single positive case in the study environment. It achieved 100% sensitivity, 87.04% specificity, and 91.36% overall accuracy, with statistical significance at p < 0.01. Every result was delivered using a portable, battery-powered, handheld device.

Where This Technology Is Being Designed to Operate

What the peer-reviewed study validated is NanoAi's core detection process: the underlying nanotechnology sensing science that identifies specific trace compounds in exhaled or ambient air at the nano level. The target compound in the published study was disease-related, but the sensing process itself is not specific to disease detection. It is a method for identifying trace airborne signatures at concentrations measured in parts per billion, and that same process applies whether the compounds originate from a disease or from a security threat. Independent peer review of the process provides a proven scientific foundation for evaluating and developing additional applications, each of which may require further testing and validation before deployment.

That transition into defense and security applications is already underway through an established industry partnership. NanoAi holds a royalty-free license agreement with Gentex Corporation as a development partner for the Ops-Core RAILINK headborne platform, announced by Gentex in June 2025 here: https://www.gentexcorp.com/news/gentex-corporation-announces-agreements-with-new-partners-for-ops-core-railink-power-and-data-arc-rail-system/.

Gentex Corporation, headquartered in Carbondale, Pennsylvania, describes itself as a global leader in personal protection and situational awareness solutions for defense forces, emergency responders, and industrial personnel. Its Ops-Core helmet systems are in service with United States and allied forces, and Gentex has supplied U.S. Special Operations Command since that command's activation in 1987.1

RAILINK is Gentex's powered rail system for the Ops-Core helmet platform, designed to allow sensors, displays, augmented reality capability, and wireless devices to draw power and share data directly from the helmet. NanoAi was named as one of ten development partners granted royalty-free licenses to build accessories on that platform, providing a defined integration path for NanoAi's sensing technology.

Craig Micklich: Founder and CEO, NanoAi Technologies

Craig Micklich is the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of NanoAi Technologies. A 12-year U.S. Navy SEAL veteran, Craig identified the gap in real-time airborne threat detection from direct operational experience and built the platform to address it. He has led the technology and business since 2018, taking it from a bench-level experiment to a full-stack sensing platform with active defense and commercial partnerships.

Craig is a service-connected disabled veteran and lifetime member of the UDT/SEAL community. After active duty, he mobilized with a small team to arrive among the first on-site for "Operation Toxic Gumbo" following Hurricane Katrina, helping rescue more than 800 people.

He held senior capital markets roles including Managing Director at Deutsche Bank and Senior Vice President at Morgan Stanley. He holds a BBA in Finance and an MBA and is the founder of Trident 183 LLC, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business. He is a co-author on the peer-reviewed research underlying the core technology. Under the definitive agreement between the Company and NanoAi dated August 3, 2026 (the "Definitive Agreement"), Mr. Micklich and a second NanoAi nominee would join the Intellistake Board upon closing.

Jason Dussault, Chief Executive Officer of Intellistake, commented:

"NanoAi's core detection science has been independently validated through a peer-reviewed study published in Nature's Scientific Reports. That is independent evidence that this technology has undergone serious scientific scrutiny, and that is something very exciting for us. I would encourage any investor to read the full study, which is available online. It speaks for itself. This is an exciting time for Intellistake as we work to complete the proposed acquisition of NanoAi."

Craig Micklich, CEO of NanoAi Technologies, commented:

"I have personally overseen extensive testing of this process across multiple environments. The sensor is built on a tiny chip. It is stackable, meaning you can layer multiple sensors to screen for several different threat categories at the same time, in a single device. That is what makes it different.

The peer-reviewed study provided independent validation of what we had already demonstrated through extensive testing, and now the objective is to bring that capability to defense, law enforcement, and critical infrastructure at scale, and ultimately keep us safe from the unseen threats that plague our world."

Completion of the Transaction remains subject to customary conditions, including completion of satisfactory due diligence (including verifying title to the intellectual property of NanoAi), completion of the audit of financial statements of NanoAi, the Company maintaining a minimum cash balance of $2 million, and no objection from the Canadian Securities Exchange. Closing is targeted within 60 days of the Definitive Agreement and subject to satisfaction of closing conditions therein.

The full study is available at: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-022-08321-x

Source

About Intellistake

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) is an AI infrastructure company building enterprise-grade data intelligence solutions. Through its AI agent capabilities, validator operations, strategic digital asset participation, and the development of modular fintech infrastructure, Intellistake is working to bridge the gap between emerging technology networks and real-world industry adoption across enterprise, defense, and institutional markets.

For additional information, please visit: www.intellistake.com

About NanoAi Technologies

To find out more about NanoAi Technologies, please visit: https://www.nanoaitechnologies.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to the Company that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, all statements in respect of the Company's growth and development, expectations regarding prediction market growth, the operations and business segments of the Company and NanoAi, the functionality of the Company's software, and its benefits, the details of the proposed acquisition of NanoAi, the conditions to completion of the proposed acquisition of NanoAi, the benefits of the acquisition of NanoAi, the business model of NanoAi and future potential recurring revenues, the synergies between NanoAi and the Company, and bridging the gap between emerging decentralized networks and real-world industry adoption.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability; the Company and NanoAi satisfy all conditions necessary to close the proposed transaction; risks related to the potential benefits of the transaction with NanoAi; the potential to, and expectations of, commercializing research studies into real world results; the Company's belief that NanoAi's technology as a potential valuable tool to accurately identify multiple distinct threats; the capabilities of NanoAi's research and development projects; the market potential of the products of the Company and NanoAi; the market position of the Company upon completion of its transaction with NanoAi; the scalability of the Company's and NanoAi's production ability; commercialization of the partnership with Gentex Corporation; capacity for new customer engagements; material selection programs timeframes and extend market reach into new applications and industries; the ability to accelerate commercialization plans; the possibility of customer contracts, including with Gentex Corporation; the continued engagement of NanoAi's team; the technology and blockchain industries in which the Company intends to focus its business in will grow at the rate and in the manner expected; the ability to attract qualified personnel; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's services; the Company creates strategies to mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the Company remains compliant with all applicable laws and securities regulations and applicable licensing requirements; the Company engages and collaborates with local experts, as necessary, to address jurisdiction-specific matters and ensures compliance with foreign regulations to avoid penalties; the Company addresses any potential cybersecurity threats promptly and effectively; the ability of the Company to develop its technology, acquire customers and have revenue; the ability to successfully deploy the new business strategy as a result of the change of business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; failure of the Company and NanoAi to satisfy all conditions necessary to close the proposed transaction; failure to raise the capital necessary to fund its operations; inability to create strategies to mitigate the risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the costs of regulation in the digital asset industries increase to the extent that the Company is no longer generating sufficient returns for shareholders; failure to promptly and effectively address cybersecurity threats; insufficient resources to maintain its operations on a competitive basis; and the actual costs, timing and future plans differs expectations; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the Company's success may depend on the continued involvement of key personnel, including advisors, whose involvement cannot be guaranteed; institutional adoption of decentralized AI infrastructure remains uncertain and may not occur at the pace or scale anticipated; evolving regulatory frameworks, including those related to AI (such as Canada's proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act) and prediction markets, may impose additional compliance burdens or restrict certain business activities; valuation figures are based on publicly available market data and internal assessments at the time of the referenced transactions and may not reflect current or future valuations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; failure to attract qualified personnel, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

SOURCE Intellistake Technologies Corp.

Company Contact: Alice Cherrington, VP of Communications, [email protected], +1 (888) 480-5052