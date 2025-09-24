Intellistake Progresses IntelliScope AI Agent Development With Powerbank Corp. as Enterprise Beta Partner

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company") today announces continued progress in the development of IntelliScope, its enterprise Artificial Intelligence ("AI") suite, with Powerbank Corp. (NASDAQ: SUUN) ("Powerbank") participating as a closed beta partner. Powerbank, a diversified energy company, will provide long-term testing and feedback to support the refinement of IntelliScope's first enterprise-facing agent.

The IntelliScope suite is being developed as a collection of modular AI agents designed to transform how enterprises access and interpret intelligence. The first enterprise-facing agent is focused on the energy sector, where it will be applied to real-world data and regulatory requirements using a structured, step-by-step workflow. Planned capabilities include analyzing geological and environmental data to identify optimal sites for renewable projects, monitoring regulatory and market shifts, and generating concise intelligence summaries to help decision-makers cut through noise. The goal is to provide practical solutions that improve workflow efficiency while giving enterprises confidence that decisions are based on transparent intelligence — with every output traceable to its source through decentralized AI infrastructure.

"Our goal with IntelliScope is to prove that decentralized AI can deliver enterprise intelligence that enterprises can trust," said Liam Harpur, VP of Technology & Development at Intellistake. "This is a very exciting time as Powerbank's role as a beta partner ensures that we are building with real-world use cases in mind, starting with one of the most data-intensive industries: energy."

Dr. Richard Lu, CEO of PowerBank added:

"We are excited to partner with Intellistake in this beta program. Our sector is shaped by constant regulatory shifts, technological advances, and project siting challenges. This collaboration gives us the chance to see firsthand how emerging AI tools can enhance decision-making, improve efficiency, and even how it will evolve through our feedback during development."

Jason Dussault, CEO of Intellistake, also commented:

"AI agents have the potential to evolve into trusted systems that can communicate, collaborate, and execute on behalf of enterprises. As seen with Meta's recent advancements—and echoed by leaders like OpenAI and Google—the shift toward intelligent, interoperable agents is undeniable. As Gartner's Anushree Verma has observed, AI agents are expected to progress from basic assistants today to task-specific agents by 2026 and ultimately multiagent ecosystems by 20291. That's the future we're aiming to build toward at Intellistake—only with the added transparency and trust that comes from decentralized infrastructure."

The closed beta marks an important milestone in advancing IntelliScope's enterprise applications. The current stage of beta testing involves a scoping exercise where IntelliScope is working with PowerBank to fully understand it needs and functionality requests. Following the conclusion of the scoping exercise, Intellistake will develop a user interface that is built on top of the existing Intelliscope AI agent and customized for PowerBank's needs. Intellistake will provide updates as beta modules progress, in line with the Company's broader vision of building a decentralized, transparent platform for enterprise intelligence. As the Company's AI software is still in the beta testing phase, the Company has not yet generated any revenue from its AI software initiatives.

About Intellistake

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) provides software solutions that leverage decentralized AI infrastructure to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence. Through validator operations, strategic token participation, and the development of enterprise AI agents, Intellistake bridges the gap between emerging decentralized networks and real-world industry adoption.

For additional information on the business of Intellistake please refer to https://www.intellistake.ai/ .

About PowerBank

PowerBank Corporation is an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and owner focusing on distributed and community solar projects in Canada and the USA. The Company develops solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects that sell electricity to utilities, commercial, industrial, municipal and residential off-takers. The Company maximizes returns via a diverse portfolio of projects across multiple leading North America markets including projects with utilities, host off-takers, community solar, and virtual net metering projects. The Company has a potential development pipeline of over one gigawatt and has developed renewable and clean energy projects with a combined capacity of over 100 megawatts built.

To learn more about PowerBank, please visit www.powerbankcorp.com .

