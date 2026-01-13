Intellistake Highlights Public Orbit AI Tracker as Proof Point for On-Orbit AI Infrastructure Uptime

Key Highlights:

Public satellite tracker embedded for verification: Orbit AI maintains a publicly accessible, real-time satellite tracking dashboard, now embedded on Intellistake's website, allowing independent monitoring of Genesis-1's position, altitude, velocity, orbital parameters, and telemetry freshness.



"We have delivered the world's first decentralized operational AI cloud , and our architecture is now ready to scale with Intellistake." Gus Liu, CEO of Orbit AI .



Intellistake views continuous uptime visibility and public verification as foundational requirements for scalable orbit-to-ground AI workflows and future verification and coordination architectures, amid growing constraints on terrestrial data-center infrastructure.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company") today emphasized the role of Orbit AI's publicly accessible real-time satellite tracking dashboard as a reference point for monitoring the on-orbit status and uptime of Orbit AI's Genesis-1 satellite. Genesis-1 is operated currently using space infrastructure provided by PowerBank Corporation (NASDAQ: SUUN), supporting Orbit AI's on-orbit compute workloads and telemetry operations.

Orbit AI's Tracker (CNW Group/Intellistake Technologies Corp.)

The tracker, accessible at https://www.intellistake.com/orbit-tracker and sourced from Orbit AI's public orbital data, provides continuous visibility into Genesis-1's orbital position, velocity, altitude, inclination, and telemetry status using updated Two-Line Element (TLE) data and standard orbital propagation models. The embedded tracker is provided for reference and transparency purposes only and reflects data generated and maintained by Orbit AI and third-party orbital data sources.

Intellistake views this transparency as a practical mechanism for observing sustained satellite operations following Genesis-1's successful deployment and ongoing mission activity. Operating AI workloads directly in orbit, rather than relying exclusively on ground-based processing, provides an early reference point for how future AI infrastructure may evolve under real-world physical constraints. Intellistake views Genesis-1 as an initial operational node within a broader space-enabled compute architecture, where repeatable uptime and observable execution are foundational for scale.

"From Intellistake's perspective, this isn't about showcasing a satellite," said Jason Dussault, CEO of Intellistake. "It's about whether execution can be observed, measured, and referenced over time. That's the baseline for any verification or coordination layer we intend to support."

"Genesis-1 marks a paradigm shift to 'computed space,' establishing Orbit AI as one of the fastest to deploy operational-grade AI cloud computing," said Gus Liu, CEO of Orbit AI. "By successfully running our proprietary Peripheral Large Model (PLM) on NVIDIA AI chips in orbit, we invert data gravity--processing workloads at the edge to eliminate bandwidth bottlenecks. We have delivered the world's first decentralized operational AI cloud, and our architecture is now ready to scale with Intellistake."

"Reliable space infrastructure is foundational for any meaningful on-orbit compute capability," explains Dr. Richard Lu. PowerBank Corporation's CEO " Genesis-1 demonstrates how space-based platforms can provide the power, stability, and operational continuity required for advanced AI workloads. As demand grows for compute beyond terrestrial constraints, infrastructure that enables observable, repeatable execution in orbit will become increasingly important."

Intellistake views publicly observable satellite uptime as a necessary input for higher-order infrastructure layers, including telemetry monitoring, verification, and coordination systems. The Company continues to evaluate how sustained, referenceable execution data from space-based compute environments can support future trust-layer architectures aligned with its broader decentralized AI strategy.

The Company cautions that certain operational metrics referenced herein are based on information provided by Orbit AI and have not been independently verified. Intellistake has completed a US$500,000 investment into Orbit AI. Discussions regarding expanded or preferred collaboration frameworks remain ongoing and may not result in definitive agreements. Intellistake will continue to monitor progress and will provide additional updates as warranted.

About Intellistake

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) is developing software solutions that leverage decentralized AI infrastructure to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence. Through validator operations, strategic token participation, and the development of enterprise AI agents, Intellistake seeks to bridge the gap between emerging decentralized networks and real-world industry adoption.

For additional information on the business of Intellistake please refer to https://www.intellistake.ai/.

About Orbit AI

Orbit AI is a Singapore based pioneer in Aerospace. With its first NVIDIA-powered satellite now operational in orbit, the company has successfully validated the convergence of decentralized AI and aerospace infrastructure. The company plans blockchain verified nodes in space, solar-powered compute payloads and a mesh network architecture to deliver global connectivity and digital-sovereignty services. To learn more about Orbit AI please visit https://www.orbitai.global/ or follow https://x.com/OrbitAI_OAI.

About PowerBank Corporation

PowerBank Corporation is an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and owner focusing on distributed and community solar projects in Canada and the USA. The Company develops solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects that sell electricity to utilities, commercial, industrial, municipal and residential off-takers. The Company maximizes returns via a diverse portfolio of projects across multiple leading North America markets including projects with utilities, host off-takers, community solar, and virtual net metering projects. The Company has a potential development pipeline of over one gigawatt and has developed renewable and clean energy projects with a combined capacity of over 100 megawatts built.

To learn more about PowerBank, please visit www.powerbankcorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to the Company that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, all statements in respect of the Company's growth and development, the operations and business segments of the Company, support for decentralized AI and blockchain networks, the details of the collaboration with Orbit AI and its expected benefits; the Company's contributions towards the collaboration with Orbit AI; future investment in Orbit AI; the timelines for Orbit AI's operation;technology infrastructure services to terrestrial and in-orbit compute and blockchains, expanding validator operations, AI platform development, and strategic initiatives announced to date.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company and Orbit AI are able to execute definitive documentation for additional services from the Company; the Company and Singularity Venture Hub ("SVH") satisfy all conditions necessary to close the proposed transaction; the Company will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability; the technology and blockchain industries in which the Company intends to focus its business in will grow at the rate and in the manner expected; the ability to attract qualified personnel; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's services; the Company creates strategies to mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the Company and SVH remain compliant with all applicable laws and securities regulations and applicable licensing requirements; the Company engages and collaborates with local experts, as necessary, to address jurisdiction-specific matters and ensures compliance with foreign regulations to avoid penalties; the Company addresses any potential cybersecurity threats promptly and effectively; the ability of the Company to develop its technology, acquire customers and have revenue; the ability to successfully deploy the new business strategy as a result of the change of business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; the Company and Orbit AI fail to execute definitive documentation for additional services from the Company; Orbit AI is unable to raise sufficient financing to complete its launch of satellites on the timelines proposed or at all; technical risks associated with Orbit AI's planned operations; failure of the Company and SVH to satisfy all conditions necessary to close the proposed transaction; failure to raise the capital necessary to fund its operations; inability to create strategies to mitigate the risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the costs of regulation in the digital asset industries increase to the extent that the Company is no longer generating sufficient returns for shareholders; failure to promptly and effectively address cybersecurity threats; insufficient resources to maintain its operations on a competitive basis; and the actual costs, timing and future plans differs expectations; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the Company's success may depend on the continued involvement of key personnel, including advisors, whose involvement cannot be guaranteed; institutional adoption of decentralized AI infrastructure remains uncertain and may not occur at the pace or scale anticipated; evolving regulatory frameworks, including those related to AI (such as Canada's proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act), may impose additional compliance burdens or restrict certain business activities; valuation figures are based on publicly available market data and internal assessments at the time of the referenced transactions and may not reflect current or future valuations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; failure to attract qualified personnel, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

SOURCE Intellistake Technologies Corp.

Company Contact: Alice Cherrington, VP of Communications, [email protected], +1 (888) 480-5052